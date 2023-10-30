"We want a rebuilt": Edmonton Oilers' commanding Heritage Classic victory over Calgary has Flames fans dejected

In a highly anticipated showdown at the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic, the Edmonton Oilers delivered a commanding performance that left Calgary Flames fans dejected. With a sold-out crowd of 55,411 filling the iconic Commonwealth Stadium, the Oilers put an end to their four-game skid, securing a resounding 5-2 victory over their provincial rivals.

Superstar Connor McDavid's from an upper-body injury added an extra layer of excitement to the event. McDavid didn't disappoint, contributing with an assist, and showcasing his incredible skill and playmaking abilities.

Evander Kane was another standout performer for the Edmonton Oilers, registering a goal and two assists, while Zach Hyman added a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl chipped in with two assists, demonstrating the depth and offensive firepower that the Oilers possess.

In contrast, the Flames struggled to find their footing, and the loss marked their fifth consecutive defeat in regulation. Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer managed to find the back of the net for Calgary, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Oilers' dominance.

Flames fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts and emotions after the loss.

The Heritage Classic once again proved to be a spectacle, but it was the Edmonton Oilers who left the ice triumphant, leaving Flames fans dejected as their team continues to search for solutions to their recent struggles.

How Edmonton Oilers Shone Over Flames at Heritage Classic

The game got off to an intense start, with Brett Kulak notching the first goal for the Edmonton Oilers at 4:19 of the opening period with a crafty backhand shot. The Oilers extended their lead to 2-0 when Zach Hyman capitalized on a 2-on-1 opportunity with Leon Draisaitl, who made a spectacular play, threading a precise pass to Hyman.

Calgary managed to cut the deficit to 2-1 with Nazem Kadri's first goal of the season, a redirection on the power play during a 5-on-3 advantage. However, the Oilers responded swiftly, as Evan Bouchard unleashed a blistering slap shot from the point to regain a 3-1 lead.

A.J. Greer provided a glimmer of hope for the Flames in the second period, bringing them within one at 3-2 with a rebound goal. However, the Oilers remained resilient, and Vincent Desharnais extended their lead to 4-2 with a bouncing wrist shot in the third period.

In the closing moments, Evander Kane sealed the victory for the Oilers with an empty-net goal, cementing the final score at 5-2. The game showcased the Oilers' offensive prowess and highlighted the challenges the Flames face as they seek to rediscover their winning form.