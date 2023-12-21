"Wemby to Chicago confirmed" - Fans react as Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama get together for skate and greet

In a recent hockey and basketball crossover, two rising stars, Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama, recently met each other. The pictures of the young athletes meeting caught the attention of fans and followers.

The NHL shared the snapshots on Twitter, showing the duo holding up each other's signed jerseys. It prompted fans to share their reactions and speculations on social media.

One fan humorously teased,

"Wemby to Chicago confirmed,"

Amid the excitement, another fan posted a screenshot of the unique autograph on the number 1 jersey gifted to Bedard and enquired about the signature.

Beyond the signatures and speculations, fans also marveled at the apparent height difference between the two athletes.

As both Connor Bedard and Wembanyama are performing well in their respective leagues, their meeting shows the interconnectedness of the sporting world and paints a unique crossover memory.

Connor Bedard and NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama's meetup

In a historic meeting of two prodigious talents, Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama recently crossed paths. The Canadian ice hockey phenom plays for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. Bedard was selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, swiftly transitioning from being a highly touted prospect to making his NHL debut in the same year.

Wembanyama, renowned for his towering presence and basketball prowess, currently graces the court as a member of the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. Standing at an impressive 7 feet 4 inches, the French basketball sensation shares the title of the tallest active NBA player with Boban Marjanovic.

The rendezvous between these two exceptional athletes was immortalized in a series of pictures shared by the NHL on Twitter. One particular snapshot captured the essence of their meeting, featuring Bedard and Wembanyama proudly holding up each other's signed jerseys.

Bedard showcased Wembanyama's number 1 jersey, while Wembanyama displayed Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks number 98 jersey. This is a visual representation of the symbiotic connection between hockey and basketball.

The images captured a moment, symbolizing the promising futures ahead of Bedard and Wembanyama in their respective leagues.