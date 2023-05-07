Wes McCauley's family received threats from fans after Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-3 defeat to Tampa Bay Lightning

The family of NHL referee Wes McCauley reportedly received threats, according to Kevin McGran from Toronto Star. This comes after McCauley was assigned to officiate a crucial game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. He drew criticism from Leaf's fans who have long held grievances with him.

The threats are believed to have stemmed from an incident during the first game of the playoffs between the Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning, where McCauley was one of the two referees. Leaf's player Michael Bunting received a three-game suspension, leading to online anger and abuse directed at McCauley and his family. In December 2021, Leaf's coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during a game in St. Louis, where McCauley was officiating.

It is a concerning development and highlights the need for respect and decency towards officials and their families, regardless of personal opinions or team allegiances. While passionate support for a team is understandable, threats and abuse directed at individuals and their loved ones are never acceptable.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has defended the decision to assign McCauley to the game. He stated that he is consistently ranked among the highest-performing officials in the game. Daly added that it would not be fair to alter scheduling practices in response to social media chatter.

Sheldon Keefe addressed the issue before the game, stating that officials do not have any impact on the game. Keefe added that he has always been treated like a professional by Wes McCauley. The game between the Leafs and Panthers is crucial for the Leafs as they try to get back into the Stanley Cup second-round series.

Behind the Whistle: The Career of NHL Referee Wes McCauley

Wes McCauley, a former hockey player, followed in his father's footsteps and became a referee after retiring from playing. He began by refereeing minor league matches in Ontario before moving up to the ECHL. McCauley was hired by the NHL in 2001 to officiate second-tier American Hockey League (AHL) matches.

After being promoted to a full-time NHL referee in 2005, he refereed his first playoff match in the 2007 Stanley Cup Playoffs. McCauley has officiated in several Stanley Cup Finals, including in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022.

He wears uniform number four and is known for his suspenseful announcements of important results during penalties or video reviews. In December 2018, Wes McCauley officiated his 1,000th NHL game. Despite some controversial moments, he is consistently ranked among the highest-performing officials in the game.

