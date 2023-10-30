What was the 2023 Heritage Classic attendance for "Battle of Alberta" between Oilers & Flames ?

The 2023 Heritage Classic, featuring the highly anticipated "Battle of Alberta" between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, proved to be a resounding success with a sellout attendance.

The announced attendance for the game at Commonwealth Stadium reached an impressive 55,411 fans. The matchup was not just a regular season clash but a historic event, marking the first time that the two fierce rivals had faced off outdoors.

The Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton provided the perfect backdrop for this memorable encounter, and fans from both sides flocked to witness the spectacle.

The Oilers, with a 1-5-1 record, hosted the Flames, who were 2-5-1. The "Battle of Alberta" is always a hotly contested affair, and taking it outdoors only added to the excitement.

Apart from the intense on-ice action, the 2023 Heritage Classic held special significance, as it commemorated the 20th anniversary of the NHL's first-ever outdoor game in 2003.

With a sellout crowd of 55,411 in attendance, the classic outdoor matchup contributed to the remarkable success of NHL regular-season outdoor games. It saw a total attendance of 1,907,053 fans, averaging 52,974 per game, when fans could attend.

The Heritage Classic continues to be a beloved tradition that celebrates the rich history and passionate fan base of the NHL.

Oilers shine in 2023 Heritage Classic against Flames

The 2023 Heritage Classic was a thrilling matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, played in a picturesque outdoor setting at the Commonwealth Stadium.

The first period set the tone, with the Oilers surging ahead 3-1. Brett Kulak, a local hero, opened the scoring for Edmonton, much to the delight of the home crowd. Zach Hyman doubled their lead with a beautiful 2-on-1 goal, reminiscent of Darnell Nurse's historic outdoor goal in the 2016 Heritage Classic.

However, the Flames fought back in the second period, with AJ Greer narrowing the gap heading into the final period. The third period began with a bang as Evander Kane scored an empty-netter, sealing the deal for the Oilers and securing a 5-2 win. Kane had a standout performance, notching his second goal of the season with a deflection off Vincent Desharnais' point shot earlier in the game.

The Oilers' two-goal lead through the first period proved pivotal as they fended off the Flames' determined efforts. The fans in the freezing but picturesque 3.5-degree Celsius weather witnessed a memorable Heritage Classic, with Kane's empty-netter being the icing on the cake. It was a fabulous showcase of outdoor hockey in the heart of Alberta.