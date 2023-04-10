What is the 2023 NHL Bracket Challenge? How to register, play, official rules and more

The 2023 NHL Bracket Challenge is an online prediction contest that allows hockey fans worldwide to submit their brackets for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans can create their brackets online or via the NHL app, outlining their predictions for each playoff series.

To mark the 10th straight year of the Bracket Challenge, the NHL has introduced a new "Random Picks" feature. It allows fans to fill their brackets using a random selection of computer generated picks. Fans will have the option to edit their choices before submitting. The challenge will be available in six languages: English, Czech, French, Finnish, German, and Swedish.

Fans can also compete against TNT broadcasters like Wayne Gretzky, fellow hockey experts, and playoff teams. The popular "Matchup Analysis" tool will return, allowing fans to compare team stats as they make their bracket selections. Brackets will remain open throughout Game 1 of each first round series, giving fans the chance to change their predictions based on the outcome of each game.

Brackets will be locked before the first Game 2 of the first round, scheduled tentatively for 6:59 p.m. ET on April 19. The Bracket Challenge is an exciting way for hockey fans to engage with the playoffs and showcase their prediction skills.

To participate in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge, follow these steps:

Create an NHL Account and a Game Zone profile, or sign in if you already have one. Create a bracket for the league you want to enter. Pick a team for each matchup, or use the random pick option. Predict the series length and total goals scored in the Stanley Cup Final for bonus points. Join or create leagues to compete against others. You can change your picks up until one minute before the first Game 2 of the Playoffs. Earn points for correctly predicting the winner of each series in each round. Bonus points are available for correctly predicting the series length in the 1st Round. The tiebreaker is determined by predicting the total number of goals scored in the Stanley Cup Final series

For Official Rules, visit the official NHL Bracket Challenge site.

High-Scoring NHL Season and Record Comeback Wins in Bracket Challenge

There has been an average of 6.4 goals scored per game this season, which is the highest average in 29 years. There have been a lot of exciting, high-scoring games. A record 140 multi-goal and 54 third-period comeback wins have occurred.

Additionally, seven players have already reached the 100-point mark. Six of them are on playoff-bound teams (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, David Pastrnak, Jason Robertson, and Nathan MacKinnon).

The NHL is on track to have 10+ players reach 100 points for the first time in over 25 years. McDavid is having an outstanding season. He has recorded the highest single-season point total in 27 years and will win his third straight and fifth career scoring title.

Five of the playoff-bound teams did not qualify for the playoffs last year. The New Jersey Devils and Seattle Kraken have both recorded 30+ more points than last season. The Bruins won their 63rd game of the season on Sunday. With that victory, they set an NHL record for most wins in a single season. They look to become the first No. 1 seed to win a Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in 2013.

