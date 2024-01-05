"What. A. Team" - Hockey fans react as Czechia seal World Juniors bronze after thrilling comeback win against Finland

In a stunning turn of events at the 2024 World Juniors, Czechia orchestrated a remarkable comeback to secure the bronze medal against Finland in an electrifying 8-5 victory. The pivotal moment came in the final two minutes of the third period when Tomas Hamara and Ondrej Becher scored goals just 15 seconds apart, solidifying Czechia's triumphant surge.

Hockey fans around the world were quick to react to this thrilling performance. One fan expressed sheer admiration, exclaiming:

"What. A. Team."

However, not all reactions were celebratory. Another fan took a swipe at Finland's goaltender:

"Yeah Finland goalie sucks."

A third fan expressed disappointment in Finland's performance, calling them a "terrible team" for blowing a substantial lead twice in the same game. The sentiment conveys the frustration of witnessing a team falter under pressure, particularly when holding a considerable advantage. He said:

"What a terrible team to blow a two 2+ goal leads twice in the same game. Like wow"

The World Juniors never fail to deliver high-stakes, intense matchups and this bronze medal clash was no exception. The reactions from hockey fans showcase the emotional roller coaster that accompanies such thrilling encounters, as well as the passionate opinions that arise in the aftermath of a game-changing comeback.

2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey championship

Minneapolis-St. Paul has been chosen to host the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship, according to an announcement by USA Hockey. The tournament, featuring the top men's players under 20 from 10 nations, will run from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026.

The event will take place at the Xcel Center in St. Paul and Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, home to the Minnesota Wild and the University of Minnesota men's hockey team, respectively. This marks the seventh time the World Juniors will be held in the United States, with the last occurrence in 2018 in Buffalo, New York.

Minneapolis-St. Paul previously hosted the event in 1982, making it the first U.S. host city. USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher expressed excitement for the 50th-anniversary edition, thanking other finalists for their proposals.

He said:

"We're excited to bring this 50th anniversary edition of the World Juniors to the state of hockey."

Canada will host the next year's tournament in Ottawa, featuring venues like the Canadian Tire Center and TD Place Arena. The current year's competition is in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the championship game featuring USA vs. Sweden, vying for their sixth and third gold medals, respectively.