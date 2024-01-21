"What an absolute embarrassment": Habs fans in despair as Montreal Canadiens suffer 9-4 defeat against Boston Bruins

The Montreal Canadiens were defeated 9-4 by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Danton Heinen emerged as the star of the night, securing his first NHL hat trick and sealing the Bruins' victory.
The Montreal Canadiens, led by coach Martin St. Louis, entered the third period trailing 5-4 in what had been a tightly contested game. However, the Bruins unleashed an offensive onslaught, scoring four consecutive goals to secure their win. Boston's head coach, Jim Montgomery, noted the team's evolving offensive prowess, emphasizing the unexpected nature of such a high-scoring night.
David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal and provided another assist to increase the Canadiens' problems. Linus Ullmark, back from a leg injury, made 17 saves to strengthen Boston's upper hand. Cole Caufield worked hard, making a goal for the fifth game in a row. Sean Monahan helped three times. Yet, the Canadiens couldn't stand up to the Bruins' intense scoring.
Montreal Canadiens fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration after the loss.
"What an absolute embarassment ... Do you have no pride?" - a fan posted
Montreal Canadiens suffered their fifth loss in the last seven games. As St. Louis rightly noted, the league has a knack for humbling even sturdy teams.
Bruins Dominate Montreal Canadiens in High-Scoring Game
At 9:18 in the first quarter, the Canadiens scored. It was Caufield who made the shot from the net's right side during a power-play. This gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. Then the Bruins responded. After missing five games due to an injury, Brandon Carlo was back. At 12:47, he redirected a pass from Trent Frederic. The game was now tied at 1-1.
Montreal regained the lead at 15:00 when Joel Armia capitalized on Joshua Roy's centering pass, making it 2-1. However, the seesaw battle continued, and Jake DeBrusk leveled the score 2-2 at 18:10 from the side of the net. The Bruins then took the lead, as Heinen redirected Matt Grzelcyk's shot to make it 3-2 at 19:05.
In the second period, Mike Matheson tied the game at 3-3. He scored from the power play in the high slot at 6:16. Heinen was still strong for the Bruins. He got the Bruins back to the lead at 4-3.
The Bruins extended their lead in the third period, with Pastrnak making it 5-3 at 1:26, following up his shot on a breakaway. Charlie Coyle added to the lead, converting a backhand tip-in at 2:15 to make it 6-3. Brendan Gallagher narrowed the gap for the Canadiens at 13:19, poking the puck through Ullmark's legs to make it 6-4.
At 4:32, Pastrnak scored again, making the Bruins' advantage a sturdy 7-4, thanks to an assist from Coyle. A milestone 100th NHL goal for Pavel Zacha happened at 9:13. The score gap increased to 8-4. Heinen finalized the triumph with a goal scored during a power-play at 10:40, securing a solid 9-4 triumph for the Bruins.