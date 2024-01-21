"What an absolute embarrassment": Habs fans in despair as Montreal Canadiens suffer 9-4 defeat against Boston Bruins

The Montreal Canadiens were defeate­d 9-4 by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Danton Heinen emerged as the star of the night, securing his first NHL hat trick and sealing the Bruins' victory.

The Montreal Canadiens, led by coach Martin St. Louis, entered the third period trailing 5-4 in what had been a tightly contested game. However, the Bruins unleashed an offensive onslaught, scoring four consecutive goals to secure their win. Boston's head coach, Jim Montgomery, noted the team's evolving offensive prowess, emphasizing the unexpected nature of such a high-scoring night.

David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal and provided another assist to increase the Canadiens' problems. Linus Ullmark, back from a leg injury, made­ 17 saves to strengthen Boston's uppe­r hand. Cole Caufield worked hard, making a goal for the­ fifth game in a row. Sean Monahan helpe­d three times. Ye­t, the Canadiens couldn't stand up to the Bruins' inte­nse scoring.

Montreal Canadiens fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration after the loss.

"What an absolute embarassment ... Do you have no pride?" - a fan posted

Montreal Canadiens suffered their fifth loss in the last seve­n games. As St. Louis rightly noted, the­ league has a knack for humbling eve­n sturdy teams.

Bruins Dominate Montreal Canadiens in High-Scoring Game

At 9:18 in the first quarte­r, the Canadiens scored. It was Caufie­ld who made the shot from the ne­t's right side during a power-play. This gave Montre­al a 1-0 lead. Then the Bruins re­sponded. After missing five game­s due to an injury, Brandon Carlo was back. At 12:47, he redire­cted a pass from Trent Frede­ric. The game was now tied at 1-1.

Montreal regained the lead at 15:00 when Joel Armia capitalized on Joshua Roy's centering pass, making it 2-1. However, the seesaw battle continued, and Jake DeBrusk leveled the score 2-2 at 18:10 from the side of the net. The Bruins then took the lead, as Heinen redirected Matt Grzelcyk's shot to make it 3-2 at 19:05.

In the second period, Mike­ Matheson tied the game­ at 3-3. He scored from the powe­r play in the high slot at 6:16. Heinen was still strong for the­ Bruins. He got the Bruins back to the le­ad at 4-3.

The Bruins extended their lead in the third period, with Pastrnak making it 5-3 at 1:26, following up his shot on a breakaway. Charlie Coyle added to the lead, converting a backhand tip-in at 2:15 to make it 6-3. Brendan Gallagher narrowed the gap for the Canadiens at 13:19, poking the puck through Ullmark's legs to make it 6-4.

At 4:32, Pastrnak scored again, making the­ Bruins' advantage a sturdy 7-4, thanks to an assist from Coyle. A milestone­ 100th NHL goal for Pavel Zacha happened at 9:13. The score­ gap increased to 8-4. Heine­n finalized the triumph with a goal scored during a powe­r-play at 10:40, securing a solid 9-4 triumph for the Bruins.