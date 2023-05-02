What is Aleksander Barkov’s salary? Exploring the contract details of Florida Panthers captain

Aleksander Barkov, the Florida Panthers captain, has been rolling waves with his prolific hockey performance. The 27-year-old hockey star was drafted in the first round of the 2013 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft with the second overall pick.

Barkov inked an eight-year contract with the Panthers for $80 million on Oct. 8, 2021. The rising star’s contract comprises $10 million as the cap hit and the annual average salary, respectively. He has $11 million as the signing bonus with $1 million in base salary. Aleksander Barkov has managed a minors salary of $12 million for the 2022-23 season.

Barkov has 631 points in 664 games. The Tampere, Finland, native also holds 27 playoff points in 33 games throughout the 10 seasons of his hockey career. The Finnish hockey professional will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2029-30 season when he turns 34.

Aleksander Barkov as a minor leaguer

Aleksander Barkov spent his junior years playing for Tappara, Finland. He competed in the U20 SM-sarja at a young age, showcasing his talent, and by the 2011–2012 season, he had tallied five goals and 12 assists for a total of 17 points in 25 games.

Barkov debuted in Liiga while playing for Tappara in Finland's Premier League on Oct. 1, 2011. By helping Kalle Kaijomaa score in his first game, he broke Juha Jyrkkio's 37-year record of being the league's youngest player to register a point. Barkov increased his ice time throughout the campaign, participating in Tappara's power play, and averaged 13:32 minutes per game.

Before being sidelined due to glandular fever, he had seven goals and nine assists in 32 games before the end of the regular season.

Aleksander Barkov returned to the Liiga for the 2012–13 season after finishing his junior career with Tappara, where he set multiple career highs. Before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his season, he substantially impacted Tappara, finishing second in the squad after scoring 48 points (21 goals and 27 assists) in 53 games.

Barkov's strong performance earned him the top spot among international skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings for the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

