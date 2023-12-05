What is Arber Xhekaj's nationality? All we know about Canadiens enforcer's lineage

Arber Xhekaj, the 22-year-old defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, has quickly become a force on the ice, earning the nickname "The Sheriff" for his fearless and imposing presence. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Xhekaj's journey to the NHL is a tale of determination, inspired by his immigrant parents.

Xhekaj's roots trace back to his father Arber (Jack), a refugee from Kosovo who arrived in Toronto in the 1990s. Faced with the challenges of starting anew, his father worked as a welder in Hamilton. Xhekaj's mother, Simona hails from the Czech Republic, creating a unique blend of heritage for the Canadiens enforcer.

Growing up in Hamilton, Arber Xhekaj's parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and the drive to overcome adversity. They emphasized the importance of the values which became the foundation for Xhekaj's journey to the NHL.

Despite never being drafted, the Canadiens recognized his potential and invited him to their training camp in 2021. They eventually signed him to a three-year contract worth US$2.485 million.

According to Brendan Kelly of Montreal Gazette, Arber Xhekaj said:

“It definitely comes from my parents. They came here with nothing. My dad came here with maybe two dollars in his pocket and started a life and created a family. He’s worked hard for everything he’s got and they always reminded us where they came from and how their life was back home, so we knew we were truly fortunate to get what we had.”

Xhekaj's younger brother, Florian, was drafted by the Canadiens in the fourth round this year. The prospect of playing alongside his brother is a dream come true for Xhekaj.

Arber Xhekaj faced off against Leafs' Ryan Reaves

In a notable incident from this season, Arber Xhekaj faced off against Toronto Maple Leafs heavyweight Ryan Reaves. The bout ended in a wrestling match, with Xhekaj tossing Reaves into the back of the net.

The defenseman said:

“We’re two big boys and we both play hard and he threw a couple of big hits, so right after that I think I wanted to set the tone early and say, ‘We’re not just going to sit there and let you run around like that. Obviously, it wasn’t much of a fight. I don’t know why there’s so much talk about it.”

Despite the spectacle, Xhekaj added:

“It’s on video. You can see that he’s throwing the first punches of the fight. I didn’t grab him right away. I let him get up, turn around and get settled, and then we went from there.”