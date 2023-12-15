What did Bill Guerin do? Exploring allegations around Minnesota Wild GM & President

Bill Guerin, GM and President of Hockey ops for the Minnesota Wild, was the subject of an investigation after a team employee complained to the human resources department. Guerin is alleged to have verbally abused in the workplace, per The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Per Russo, the investigation started after the alleged incident's occurrence in late November. The team employed an external law firm to look into the allegations.

The findings from the investigation were shared with the team's ownership and upper management, who decided that Guerin did not commit a fireable offense and would continue his duties as GM and president of Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild released a statement to The Athletic:

“The Minnesota Wild takes its code of conduct seriously. We recently concluded two separate investigations into alleged violations of that code of conduct, and have taken appropriate steps to address the matters raised to our attention. The club will not comment further.”

Russo also reported that Guerin did not comment on the allegations.

Who did Bill Guerin allegedly abuse?

According to Michael Russo's sources, the team employee who filed the complaint is Andrew Heydt, the team's director of team operations and player relations. Heydt has been with the Wild for 10 years and his responsibilities include overseeing team travel, logistics, and player and alumni relations.

Heydt's interaction with Guerin is said to be on an almost daily basis and he has been absent from work in recent days after joining the team on the latest road trip.

NHL Deputy Commish on Bill Guerin's allegations

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly commented on the allegations against Bill Guerin and said that both he and Commissioner Gary Bettman were informed about the investigation and are satisfied with its findings and the final decision taken by the Wild management.

Minnesota Wild's new coaching change

The Wild fired former coach Dean Evason after a struggling start to the season. Experienced head coach John Hynes was brought in as his replacement. The team has turned a new leaf under Hynes and has improved to 10-12-4 for the season.

John Hynes is a seasoned NHL coach. He spent four seasons with the New Jersey Devils from 2015-2019, before being fired 29 games into the 2019-2020 season.

His second NHL coaching stint was with the Nashville Predators from 2019-2020 up until last season. Hynes saw a lot of success with the Predators who made the playoffs in three of the four seasons when Hynes was head coach.