What did Bill Peters say to Akim Aliu? How former NHL HC's racial slurs cost him his job 

In November 2019, the NHL was thrust into a storm of controversy when former Calgary Flames winger Akim Aliu made shocking allegations against then-head coach Bill Peters. Aliu allegedly claimed that Peters had directed racial slurs towards him during their time together with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2008-2009 season.

Akim Aliu's initial disclosure came through a tweet, where he accused Peters of using racial slurs, including the "N-word," multiple times when he was a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks. Aliu further elaborated on the incident during an interview with Frank Seravalli of TSN, detailing that Peters confronted him about his choice of hip-hop music by using derogatory language.

Peters allegedly said,

"Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----r s--t. I'm sick of hearing this n----rs f--king other n----rs in the ass stuff."

Simon Pepin and Peter MacArthur, who were Aliu's teammates at the time, corroborated his account of the incident, confirming the tense atmosphere that followed Peters' comments. The NHL released a statement condemning the alleged behavior.

The revelation forced the Calgary Flames organization, where Peters was currently the head coach, to address the issue. Brad Treliving, the Flames' general manager, allegedly stated that they were treating the matter seriously and would investigate the accusations against Peters.

Bill Peters, in response to the allegations, reportedly sent a letter to Treliving, apologizing for his actions. However, Aliu expressed skepticism regarding the sincerity of Peters' apology, claiming it failed to address the full scope of his misconduct.

In the midst of the investigation, Bill Peters voluntarily resigned from his position as head coach of the Calgary Flames. The controversy extended beyond Aliu's accusations when further reports emerged of Peters' inappropriate conduct, including physical altercations with players during his tenure with the Hurricanes.

Bill Peters has yet to apologize for comments directed at Aliu

On August 29, 2019, NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted,

"Following up on Gregg’s report that Bill Peters is potentially next head coach in WHL Lethbridge. Checked in with Akim Aliu, who said Peters has still not apologized - 13 years after the incident, and nearly 4 years after it became public and cost him his NHL head coaching job."

Author Gregg Drinnan previously reported,

"NEWS: Sounds like ex-Flames coach Bill Peters could resurface as head coach of WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes, as @gdrinnan first reported. Might happen as soon as Wed. Peters resigned in 2019 after Akim Aliu said the coach directed racial epithets toward him in the minors."