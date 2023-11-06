What is a Black Ace in hockey? Explaining the sport's poker inspired terminology for players

The term "Black Ace" in hockey refers to those extra players added to a team's roster during the playoff run. These players are not part of the roster but are kept on standby, ready to step into the lineup if any of the regular players are unable to play. The concept of 'Black Aces' provides depth and flexibility to teams as they compete for the ultimate prize in hockey, the Stanley Cup.

What is a black ace, and where did the name originate from?

Generally, the Aces are players who compete in the minor leagues, such as the AHL, or even junior and college hockey, and whose seasons have ended. Their inclusion on the roster is allowed by the NHL's roster limit, which ends at the trade deadline, and there's no salary cap during the postseason. This flexibility allows teams to carry as many Aces as they see fit, ensuring they are well-prepared for any unexpected roster changes due to injuries or other factors.

The term "Black Ace" was coined by former Boston Bruin Eddie Shore, who, during his ownership of the AHL's Springfield Indians in the 1940s, used it to describe his extra players on the roster.

These players were often either injured or in the coach's "doghouse." They not only took part in practice drills with the rest of the team, but they were also assigned other maintenance duties around the arena.

The name "Black Aces" draws its inspiration from the world of poker. In particular, it refers to the "dead man's hand," a notorious hand composed of black aces and black eights. This hand is considered unlucky due to a dark historical event involving Wild Bill Hickok, an Old West gunfighter, who was murdered while holding this hand in a poker game in 1876.

Eddie Shore likened the players he deemed the Black Aces to the unfortunate nature of this poker hand, given their circumstances of injury or disciplinary issues.

In a recent and troubling development related to the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal, an individual known as "John Doe," a former member of the team's Aces squad, has come forward with allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich.

The lawsuit claims that during the 2009-10 season, Aldrich "groomed, harassed, threatened, and assaulted" John Doe, and it argues that the Blackhawks may have suppressed his complaint to safeguard their Stanley Cup title hopes.