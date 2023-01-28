Bo Horvat is the captain of the Vancouver Canucks and plays as a center for the team. He was the 9th overall pick by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL Draft. As the NHL gets mid-way through its regular season, trade rumors and gossip get to gather up its pace as well.

In the midst of trading and rumors, Bo Horvat recently stage-centered himself. He is currently under contract with the Canucks for six years and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season. It was reported that the Canucks discussed the possibility of extending Bo Horvat's contract, which the latter rebuffed due to financial terms.

Following the breakout episode, many teams like the Hurricanes, Bruins, Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche became more active and were heavily linked to Horvat as his next possible destination. The Canucks, on the other hand, recently re-signed left winger Andrei Kuzmenko, which eventually left no space in the team's salary cap.

To maintain the salary cap or get new signings done, the Canucks need to offload some of their players and Bo Hovarts has become an obvious choice for the team.

The Canucks' path to the playoffs appears to be nearly impossible. And, rather than focusing on specific players, looking for other promising prospects in the market will help the team during its rebuilding phase.

Bo Horvat's recent rumors have left his fans perplexed and curious about his current contract with the Vancouver Canucks. This article will provide you with information on his contract and salary for the 2022-23 season.

Bo Horvat's contract and the salary for NHL 2022-23 season explored

In his 9 NHL stints. Bo Horvat has signed two contracts worth over $38 million. His initial 3-year contract was worth $5.3 million with $277.5K as a signing bonus with an annual salary of $1.7 million.

Horvat agreed to a new six-year contract worth $33 million in 2017, with $33 million guaranteed and an average salary of $5.5 million. Horvat will earn $4.4 million this season, bringing his salary cap to $5.5 million. His contract expires at the end of the current season, and he will be a UFA, free to pursue other opportunities.

As of this writing, the 27-year-old had played 49 games and had 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in the current NHL season. The numbers aren't bad, and he has until March 31 to plan his next move. The league's top teams will be lining up to sign the Canucks captain.

