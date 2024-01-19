The Boston Bruins find themselves in a commanding position as the league hits the halfway mark of the 2023/24 NHL season. Currently ranked first in the Atlantic Division, having won 26 out of their 43 games, the Boston Bruins have the highest goal differential across both divisions (+30).

The team has been aided in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup by showcasing an impressive goal-scoring prowess.

Given the rich vein of form the franchise finds itself in, Boston Bruins fans have been treated to a heavy taste of their goal celebration song "Kenkraft 400" by Zombie Nation.

The 1999 German Techno song by the Zombie Nation has been echoing around the walls of Boston's TD Garden as the team recently managed to find the back of their opponent's net five times en route to a dominant 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Zombie Nation gained massive success with their song "Kenkraft 400" topping the weekly charts with in Greece, the United Kingdom, and Canada weeks after its successful launch before the turn of the millennium.

Thanks to the song, the German DJ gained his first and only Platinum Certification for the record gaining more than 600,000 unit sales across all platforms.

As the team builds on its impressive start through the first half of the season, Bruins fans can expect to hear more of their favorite goal tune over the weeks to come.

What was Boston Bruins' goal song before KernKraft 400?

From 1970 to 1993 in the old Boston Garden, the team used "Nut Rocker", also known as "Nutty", as a goal song.

The Ventures experienced this to be among their most famous releases. From 1993 to 1998 the Boston Bruins used an organ version of "Paree" by organist John Kiley, who worked as an organist at the Boston Garden between 1941 and 1984.

The song was later dropped in 1998 as "Rock and Roll Part 2" by Gary Glitter took over as the new goal song.

From 1999 to 2002, the team used the iconic Rick Flair equivalent of a song with "Song 2" by Blur as their goal song.

The song was a fan favorite at TD Garden before ultimately being replaced by "Kenkraft 400" in 2003.