Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He has earned $62.8 million through his NHL contracts.

Halifax native Marchand signed an eight-year contract with the Bruins in 2016 for $49 million. His contract carries a cap hit of $6.1 million and includes $3 million in signing bonuses. Marchand's base salary is $2 million for the 2022-23 season.

Marchand’s current contract with the Boston Bruins is slated to expire in 2025.

He also has endorsement deals with Warrior Hockey and New Balance among others, although the financial details of those deals have not been made public.

Brad Marchand’s hockey career

Brad Marchand has amassed 862 points in 967 games over 14 seasons in the NHL. In addition, he has 124 postseason points in 144 games. Marchand will turn 37 at the end of the 2024-25 season, when he will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA).

The Moncton Wildcats selected Marchand with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 QMJHL Entry Draft. He had a strong debut season, scoring 29 goals and winning Rookie of the Year for the team. Ted Nolan, the head coach, was impressed by Marchand's tenacity and drive, which led to him being given a bigger role in the team.

Marchand led Moncton to a President's Cup victory and to the Memorial Cup finals with five goals and 14 assists in 20 playoff games. Despite falling to the Quebec Remparts in the championship game, Marchand's play attracted the attention of the Boston Bruins, who picked him up 71st overall in 2006. He has been with the team ever since.

