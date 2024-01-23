What brand of stick do most NHL players use? Checking out the top models used by league's superstars 

In the NHL, the choice of sick holds great significance, as players use it to score goals and defend their turf. The most popular brand of stick among NHL players is Bauer.

The ranking of sticks is determined through a survey done by geargeek.com that took into account 794 players who utilize the five leading stick brands.

#1 Bauer

Bauer is used by 39.89% of skaters. Their range includes various models, but the one that catches attention is the Vapor HyperLite 2 Stick.

This stick has been selected by 113 skaters, accounting for 15.33% of the total. Professional players like Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane also use this stick.

#2 CCM

CCM comes in a second, with 38.26% of NHL players opting for their sticks. The CCM Jetspeed Ft6 Pro Stick is their flagship model, favored by 124 skaters accounting for 16.82% of the players surveyed.

Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin use this stick.

#3 Warrior

Warrior is selected by 16.82% of players. One of their favored models is the Warrior Alpha Lx2 Pro Stick, which is used by around 67 skaters accounting for 9.09% of players.

Professional players like Erik Karlsson and Johnny Gaudreau also rely on Warrior sticks.

#4 TRUE

TRUE is used by 4.07% of the skaters. The Catalyst 9X3 Stick from TRUE stands out among their models and is selected by 19 players. Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl use this brand.

#5 Sherwood

Sherwood is a choice for 0.95% of NHL players. The Code TMP Pro Stick is the top model and is used by four players. Players like William Nylander and David Krejci rely on this model.

William Nylander's stick customization

Maple Leafs' William Nylander has been known for his approach to customizing hockey sticks using spray paint ever since he joined the NHL.

In an interview with Corwin, Nylander shared insights into how his stick style has evolved starting from his days with the Marlies, transitioning to a stick during a remarkable season.

He mentioned that initially, he used black paint on his sticks, but, eventually he switched to white paint to give them a fresh and distinctive look.

William Nylander showed Corwin from TSN how he customizes his hockey sticks by spray painting them. He typically spray paints his sticks in the morning and carefully tapes them up at night before every game.

One fascinating detail is that Nylander chooses not to extend his paint job onto the blade of the stick; instead, he covers it with tape.