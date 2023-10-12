As the Buffalo Sabres gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they have introduced an exciting new playlist of goal songs that are set to ignite KeyBank Center with energy and excitement.

It has become a trend within the NHL where teams allow players to choose their goal songs instead of having a single team anthem.

Just before the opener against the Ottawa Senators this NHL season, the Sabres revealed all their players' personal goal song choices.

To foster a deeper connection with fans and create a vibrant atmosphere, the Buffalo Sabres presented varied tunes to get the crowd on their feet.

The Buffalo Sabres' goal songs have long held a special place as a source of pride and cherished traditional practice, allowing each player to handpick their anthem for goal celebrations.

But for this NHL season, the team has decided to elevate the fan experience by introducing a brand-new playlist.

This playlist is designed to embrace the diverse preferences and backgrounds of the players and their fans, creating a one-of-a-kind and all-inclusive atmosphere on the ice arena.

Explore The Buffalo Sabres' Goal Songs For 2023-24 NHL Season

This season's Sabres' goal songs span a wide range of musical genres, from rock and pop to hip-hop and electronic dance music.

The new songs will be played individually as each Sabres player scores their first goal of the season, bringing an element of surprise and eagerness to the games. This approach aims to ensure and maintain fan engagement and create a unique experience at KeyBank Center.

Here is the Sabres' new goal songs complete playlist chosen by the individual players for the 2023-24 season!

#1 "Undefeated" by Charlieonafriday - Submitted by Zach Benson

#2 "Narco" by Blasterjaxx, Timmy Trumpet - Submitted by Jacob Bryson

#3 "I Wanna Rock" by Twisted Sister - Submitted by Connor Clifton

#4 "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton - Submitted by Dylan Cozens

#5 "HUMBLE" by Kendrick Lamar - Submitted by Rasmas Dahlin

#6 "Party Till We Die" by MAKJ, Timmy Trumpet, Andrew W.K.- Submitted by Zemgus Girgensons

#7 "Grove St.Party" by Waka Flocka Flame, Kebo Gotti - Submitted by Jordan Greenway

#8 "Land of 1000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett - Submitted by Erik Johnson

#9 "The Trooper" by Iron Maiden - Submitted by Henri Jokiharju

#10 "One More Time" by Draft Punk - Submitted by Tyson Jost

#11 "Rasputin" by Boney M. - Submitted by Peyton Krebs

#12 "Juke Box Hero" by Foreigner - Submitted by Casey Mittelstadt

#13 "Started From The Bottom" by Drake - Submitted by Kyle Okposo

#14 "Gimmie! Gimmie! Gimmie!" by ABBA - Submitted by Victor Olofsson

#15 "Freed From Desire" by Gala - Submitted by JJ Peterka

#16 "POWER" by Kayne West - Submitted by Owen Power

#17 "The Motto" by Drake, Lil Wayne - Submitted by Mattias Samuelsson

#18 "Breaking Free" by Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez - Submitted by Jeff Skinner

#19 "Fishing In The Dark" by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Submitted by Tage Thompson

#20 "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-Trak - Submitted by Alex Tuch

With fresh beats and timeless melodies, the Sabres are ready to make their mark on and off the ice.

If you are a passionate Buffalo Sabres fan or simply looking for a fun and entertaining hockey experience, don't miss a game at KeyBank Center and immerse yourself in the new goal songs and the high-energy atmosphere the Buffalo Sabres promise to deliver in the upcoming season.