What is Chris Rooney’s net worth? Exploring the financial details of controversial NHL referee

Chris Rooney, the National Hockey League (NHL) referee, has been the topic of discussion for all the NHL fans lately. The controversy related to his officiating abilities on the rink is the major reason Rooney’s name is on the internet’s trending list. With that said, let’s learn the financial details and news on Chris Rooney now.

Chris Rooney initiated his professional hockey career as a referee with the official match of Tampa Bay Lightning vs Atlanta Thrashers on November 22, 2000. The jersey number 5, Chris Rooney’s excellent performance on the ice, has made his fans curious about his net worth as well. Although the 48-year-old hockey referee chooses to lead a private life, staying off social media platforms, it is known that his estimated net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

In addition to Chris Rooney’s distinguished career, he had the privilege of officiating the 2010 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the Boston Bruins faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers alongside fellow referee Kerry Fraser. Furthermore, he showcased his expertise by presiding over the thrilling Stanley Cup Finals in 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019, and, most recently, the 2022 edition, leaving an indelible mark on each prestigious event.

Chris Rooney’s speech left NHL fans awestruck

Prior to the opening game between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on October 11, 2022, a comical incident unfolded during veteran referee Rooney's welcome speech, leaving the NHL Twitter community in stitches.

Positioned at center ice, Rooney addressed the esteemed players and passionate fans, proclaiming the commencement of the 2022-23 regular season with a touch of awkwardness. With a dry delivery, he humorously exclaimed, "What's better than this?" while extending well wishes to all players, igniting a delightful atmosphere.

Rooney then dropped the puck as both sides stood there looking slightly perplexed, leading to an unplanned event that will be remembered as a charmingly unusual way to start the 2022–23 season. One person enthusiastically observed the entire scenario, including Rooney's reputation as one of the league's best referees, and expressed excitement at the NHL's return on social media. Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity.

Besides everything, Rooney has recently found himself in a controversial situation. The NHL fans are questioning his officiating abilities for penalizing the Florida Panthers players in Game 2 vs Vegas Golden Knights.

