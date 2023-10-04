What condition does Parker Kelly have? Senators forward opens up on his battle with autoimmune disorder

Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly has been battling an autoimmune disorder known as alopecia for some time now. Recently, Kelly shared his experiences and his journey in dealing with this condition.

It all started when Kelly noticed a small patch of missing hair on the back of his head on his high school graduation day. His mother was the first to spot it and asked if the hairdresser had made a mistake. At that time, it was just a tiny spot, about the size of a fingertip.

Kelly said in an interview with Ian Mendes of The Athletic:

"We found the first spot that day. It was tiny."

However, over the years, more patches began to appear on his scalp, eventually leading to a diagnosis of alopecia—an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Alopecia varies in severity, and in Kelly's case, it resulted in patches of missing hair on his head and part of his upper lip. While his form of alopecia is not as severe as some cases that lead to complete body hair loss, it presented its unique set of challenges.

“My body fights my hair. So I can’t really control it,” Kelly said.

Throughout his hockey career, Parker Kelly had to contend with fans' comments about his hair, both curious and occasionally hurtful. People on social media would sometimes post questions or remarks about his unusual hair pattern. Still, Kelly found solace in that others would defend him and explain his condition to the uninformed.

Parker Kelly and the new change for the upcoming season

Over the years, Parker Kelly explored various alternative methods to manage his alopecia, including dietary adjustments. As his alopecia progressed, Kelly eventually decided to shave his entire head. It was a turning point in his journey, and he embraced the humor that came with it.

“For me, I used my humor to disguise the insecurity,” Kelly said.

Last summer, Kelly consulted a dermatologist who prescribed medication and a medicated spray to address his alopecia. After months of adhering to the regimen, his hair began to grow back during the last hockey season. This summer, he even needed haircuts to manage his newfound hair growth.

“With my hockey hair back, it’s nice. You can see the hair flowing out the back of the helmet,” Kelly said.

This season, fans will notice Kelly's hair returning, accompanied by a bald patch at the back of his head—the original spot where his alopecia first manifested. While he is cautiously optimistic about the permanence of his hair regrowth, Kelly acknowledges that alopecia solutions can often be temporary.

Kelly's message to others dealing with insecurities:

“Just be yourself. There are a lot of qualities that matter more than appearance or your race or gender. Look in the mirror and be confident. Don’t ever let anyone talk you down or make you feel small about yourself.”

Parker Kelly's journey is really an inspiring story.