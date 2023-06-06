What is Connor Bedard's jersey number? Will the projected No. 1 pick wear same number in NHL?

Connor Bedard is a talented forward for the Regina Pats in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). He has become quite popular in the hockey world with his exceptional skills and achievements. Notably, Bedard wears jersey No. 98 for the Pats.

Bedard's remarkable abilities have earned him numerous accolades. It includes being named the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and top scorer, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in nearly three decades.

Regina Pats @WHLPats



With his 41st goal of the season, Connor Bedard has extended his point-streak to 20 straight games — the longest in



With his 41st goal of the season, Connor Bedard has extended his point-streak to 20 straight games — the longest in @TheWHL this season!

Bedard's statistical dominance throughout the season highlights his exceptional talent and impact on the game. As captain of the Regina Pats, he displayed an impressive scoring ability and playmaking prowess, recording an astounding 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games. His remarkable point production solidified his claim to the top scorer award. His CHL jersey No. 98 will forever be associated with his legacy.

Bedard's prowess on the ice extends beyond his CHL performance, as he has also represented Team Canada on the international stage. During the IIHF World Junior Championship, Bedard proudly wore the jersey No. 16. His inclusion in the prestigious tournament speaks to his skill and maturity as a player, earning him a place among the best junior hockey players in the world.

Chicago Blackhawks recently had to ask fans not to buy Connor Bedard jerseys

The popularity of Bedard's jersey No. 98 goes beyond his on-ice performance. Fans have taken notice of his exceptional skills and the significance of his accomplishments. It has led to a surge of interest in obtaining modified Connor Bedard No. 98 jerseys. While it's not yet clear whether he'll don the same number in the NHL.

So the Chicago Blackhawks, the team associated with Connor Bedard due to their first-draft pick, has not officially announced any plans related to Bedard's jersey. They also asked fans not to buy Connor Bedard's jersey yet.

Connor Bedard's jersey No. 98 holds a special place in the hockey world, representing his outstanding performance in the CHL and his status as a rising star in international hockey. His remarkable achievements, including winning multiple CHL awards and representing Team Canada, solidify his reputation as an exceptional talent.

As Bedard continues to showcase his skills and contribute to the game, fans eagerly await his future accomplishments. They are excited about the potential impact he will have on the professional hockey stage.

