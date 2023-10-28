Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton will appear before the NHL's Department of Players Safety. As per the league, the hearing is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

This all comes after Clifton was given a match penalty for an illegal check on New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier during Friday's game. The incident took place during the later frame of the first period as the Sabres' defenseman hit Hischier's head with his shoulder:

"Buffalo’s Connor Clifton will have a hearing Saturday for an Illegal Check to the Head on New Jersey’s Nico Hischier"

Expand Tweet

The hit appeared to be dangerous and illegal, as Nico Hischier was forced to leave the game and sit out the rest of the first period. He returned to the ice in the second period and skated seven shifts. However, the Devils captain did not appear with the team for the third period.

As a result of the hit, Connor Clifton was also handed a fighting major. The 28-year-old defenseman now finds himself in hot water as the aftermatch of the hearing could result in a suspension.

Meanwhile, Ondrej Palat of the New Jersey Devils received an instigator penalty, a fighting major, and a 10-minute suspension. The Devils won the game 5-4.

Connor Clifton's NHL career and stats

Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

Clifton was drafted No. 133 by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft. However, he never played a single game for the team. He was later signed by the Boston Bruins and made his league debut against the Dallas Stars in 2018.

Clifton played for five years with the Bruins. In July of this year, he was signed by the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent. He's currently inked to a three-year, $9.99 million contract with the Sabres.

Overall, he's appeared in 239 games, scoring 44 points through 10 goals and 34 assists. The 2023-24 season marked his sixth in the NHL. This season, Clifton has accumulated one point in seven games with a plus/minus of -5.