What is Connor McDavid's top speed? Is he faster than Wayne Gretzky on ice?

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid perfectly exemplifies the idea of a cheat code for speed in today's fast-paced sport of the NHL.

Speed is one of the most crucial skills for an NHL player to thrive in a highly competitive league, and McDavid is well-renowned for his exceptional speed, contributing to his reputation as the best in the league.

Everyone in the NHL knows that Connor McDavid is a pacy skater and how challenging it is for the defenders to catch him whenever he's on the move. However, the main question on everyone's mind is how fast he can skate on the ice.

This past season, McDavid shocked everyone during a " Battle of Alberta" clash. He grabbed the puck near the blue line and effortlessly skated past the Flames' defense to score a goal.

With the help of modern technology, Sportsnet tried to clock McDavid's breakaway speed, which reached an astonishing 40.9 kilometers per hour, or 25.5 mph.

Interestingly, the Oilers captain was just 5 kilometers per hour slower than the fastest man on the planet, Usain Bolt, who achieved 44.72 kilometers per hour. Moreover, McDavid has also won three consecutive Fastest Skater NHL All-Star Skills competitions.

Connor McDavid outpaces Wayne Gretzky in speed

There is no denying the fact that Wayne Gretzky is the greatest hockey player of all time and what he has contributed to the sport. He was a god-gifted player, excelling in the vision on the ice, agility (which has no comparison), and goal-scoring prowess.

Gretzky possessed a wealth of natural talent. He was never known for his speed or as the most powerful skater on the ice. Despite this, Gretzky's dedication and relentless training in honing his skills as well as the numbers and record he put up, remain unparalleled in the annals of hockey history.

Nonetheless, regarding speed comparison, Connor McDavid has an edge over Gretzky. In fact, McDavid is on a whole different level, and no one can compete with his speed, at least not for the time being.

Moreover, with the level of consistency McDavid has maintained since making his debut in the NHL in 2015, many have considered him to be the greatest player in history after "The Great One."

Poll : Do you think Connor McDavid has an edge over Wayne Gretzky in speed? Yes No 0 votes