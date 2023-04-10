What is David Pastrnak’s nationality? Boston Bruins star’s place of birth explored

Czech star David Pastrnak was born on May 25, 1996, in Havirov, Czech Republic. The right-winged hockey star is nicknamed ‘Pasta’ by his teammates and fans. The 26-year-old ice professional was drafted 25th overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft by the Boston Bruins.

Besides serving the Boston Bruins throughout nine NHL seasons, David Pastrnak has also played four World Championships for the Czech national team at junior and senior levels. The right-wing Bruins star debuted his NHL career after signing a three-year contract on July 15, 2014.

It was the dream of Milan Pastrnak, David Pastrnak’s father, for him to play professional hockey someday. The brave man fought cancer in his last days and finally gave up in 2013. Right after his father’s death, David Pastrnak played his best hockey for the Czech nationals and finally got into the spotlight for the Bruins to draft him in 2014.

Pastrnak also put mind-blowing performances on the ice during the 2011-12 season with the Czech under-18 leagues, where he had 41 goals and 68 points. Later, after joining the Bruins, the right-wing professional player attended the training camp until he was assigned to Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins, on Nov. 7, 2014.

David Pastrnak’s remarkable journey

Pastrnak made his NHL debut for the Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 24, 2014, with an overtime loss of 3-2. He kept showcasing his considerable skills by scoring two consecutive goals against Ray Emery of the Philadelphia Flyers, taking the Bruins to a 3-1 win.

On March 29, Pastrnak became the youngest Bruins player to score points in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-1 win. In the 2015-16 season, Pastrnak scored a deadly penalty shot within the first four minutes of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, making him the youngest Bruins player to achieve such a point.

The 2016-17 season was a turning point for the Bruins' right-wing star when he scored 34 goals and 70 points. He also scored two goals and four points during the playoffs.

In 2017-18, Pastrnak scored his first NHL hat-trick against the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-4 win. He is currently on an eight-year, $90 million contract with the Bruins.

