What is David Pastrnak's salary? Breaking down the contract details of Boston Bruins star

David Pastrnak is the right-wing ice star of the Boston Bruins. Born on May 25, 1996, in Havirov, Czech Republic, the 26-year-old was drafted 25th overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft by the Boston Bruins. Pastrnak's current estimated career earnings of Pastrnak are $42 million.

David Pastrnak signed his first three-year contract with the Bruins worth $2 million on July 15, 2014. His annual average salary, excluding all bonuses or cap hit was $925,000, and his AAV or annual average salary, including all bonuses was $925,000. The Bruins star’s signing bonus was $92,500. Pastrnak’s base salary was $832,500, and minors salary was $70,000 for the 2014-15 season.

On September 14, 2017, Pastrnak signed another 6-year contract worth $40 million with the Boston Bruins. His cap hit was $6 million, and his AAV was $6 million. The ice star received a signing bonus of $4 million. The base salary was $4 million, and the minors salary was $8 million.

As recently as 2nd March 2023, Pastrnak signed an 8-years contract worth $90 million with the Bruins’ general manager, Don Sweeney. His cap hit for the s2023-24 season is $11 million with an AAV of $11 million. His signing bonus is $4 million with a base salary of $8 million and minors salary of $13 million.

David Pastrnak has a high prospect of being a UFA by the end of the 2030-31 season with a cap hit of $11 million and an AAV of $11 million. His base salary and minors salary would be $7 million and $9 million, respectively.

David Pastrnak’s career stats

The ice hockey star’s profound experience throughout 9 seasons with at least 1 NHL GP has earned him 609 pts in 589 GP and 74 playoff pts in 70 GP. David Pastrnak’s excellent performance in the NHL Central Scouting had titled him fifth among European Skaters.

The Bruins consider Pastrnak to be one of the assets due to his true devotion and commitment towards the team, which was highlighted during the 500th NHL game on 19th March 2022 when he had seven shots on goal in 15:48 ice time. It finally led the team to a score of 4-2, defeating the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Center.

Pastrnak’s impressive skills on the ice are pretty evident from his score of 40 goals for the third time in the NHL, which has also helped him climb the ladder of competition for the Boston Bruins, giving him a position among the top 20.

