What are the different groups of NHL unrestricted free agents? How do they differ from each other?

Unrestricted free agency (UFA) is an exciting time in the NHL offseason when players are free to explore opportunities and sign with any team they choose. However, not all UFAs are the same, and they can be categorized into different groups based on specific criteria.

Let's take a closer look at these groups and how they differ from each other.

Group 3 UFA

The most common type of UFA is Group 3. Players in this group become unrestricted free agents if their current contract ends after either accumulating seven or more accrued seasons or if they are 27 years or older as of June 30.

An accrued season is defined as a year in which a skater plays at least 40 games (30 games for goaltenders) on an NHL roster. Even if a player is injured and unable to play, their team's games count toward the minimum game requirement.

Group 6 UFA

Players in this group must meet specific criteria: they must be 25 years old, have completed three or more professional seasons, have their contract expiring, and have played fewer than 80 NHL games (28 games for goaltenders with more than 30 minutes of ice time).

Professional seasons are counted based on the number of games played at various levels, including the National Hockey League, minor leagues (AHL/ECHL), or European professional leagues, while under an NHL contract.

There is also a unique category called Non-Qualified RFAs. Restricted free agents (RFAs) who do not receive a qualifying offer from their team by June 25 at 5 p.m. ET become UFAs. This allows them to explore other opportunities and sign with any team on July 1.

Lastly, we have Undrafted UFAs. These are players who are no longer eligible for the Entry Draft or were eligible but went undrafted. They become UFAs and have the freedom to sign with any team interested in their services.

Difference between different groups of UFAs in the NHL

The different groups of UFAs provide a range of options for teams during free agency. Group 3 UFAs, often established veterans, bring experience and leadership to the table. Group 6 UFAs may present value signings, as they have potential but haven't had extensive NHL opportunities. Non-Qualified RFAs and Undrafted UFAs offer teams a chance to discover hidden gems that could contribute significantly.

As the offseason unfolds, the different UFA groups create a dynamic market where teams aim to improve their rosters with the right mix of talent, experience, and potential.

