"What a disgrace and dishonour": Fans irate at The Reklaws' rendition of O' Canada at NHL All-Star Game 

The rendition of "O' Canada", the national anthem of Canada, by The Reklaws caused a stir at the NHL All-Star Game, eliciting mixed reactions from fans.

Known for their unique country sound, The Reklaws encountered a skeptical audience. They unrolled a slower, less typical version of "O Canada". With sports fans having a fixed idea of how the anthem should be sung, many weren't pleased with the duo's twist to the national anthem.

Despite The Reklaws' accomplished career in country music, boasting four No. 1 hits and gold and platinum-certified singles, their unique take on the O' Canada anthem was met with criticism.

Fans took to social media to give their opinions on the Recklaws' O Canada rendition, with one tweeting:

"Absolutey terrible! What a disgrace and dishonour to the anthem"

Here's a look at the other reactions on X:

The Reklaws' rendition of O' Canada may not be recorded and released, but the controversy serves as a reminder of the passionate connection fans have with their national anthem.

More on The Reklaws, the duo behind the unconventional O' Canada rendition

Hailing from North Dumfries, Ontario, The Reklaws, consisting of siblings Stuart and Jenna Walker, took the Canadian country music scene by storm since their formation in 2012.

Growing up on their parents' Yee Haw Adventure Farm, the duo, named cleverly as "Reklaw" (Walker spelled backward), developed a distinct musical style that has resonated across the nation.

With 3 albums - "Freshman Year," "Sophomore Slump" and "Good Ol' Days," The Reklaws have achieved four number-one hits on the Canada Country chart, including fan-favorites like "Feels Like That" and "Can't Help Myself." Their debut full-length album in 2019, "Freshman Year," marked a significant milestone.

In 2020, the duo collaborated with Dean Brody on the chart-topping single "Can't Help Myself," setting a record for the most-played song on Canadian country radio in a single week. The release of their second album, "Sophomore Slump," in October 2020, further solidified their position in the country music scene.

The Reklaws' musical journey continued with the independently released promotional single "What the Truck" in 2021, breaking streaming records for Canadian country songs. Their third studio album, "Good Ol' Days," dropped in November 2022.

Their latest version of O' Canada at the NHL All-Star Game sparked debate, but the Reklaws' musical skills have made a strong impact on Canada's country music scene.