What is EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship? Event dates, qualification process, season format and other details revealed

The EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship is the official esports series of NHL 24. In partnership with the NHL, the upcoming 2024 edition of the tournament will feature an improved qualification process and a compact season format.

Registration is now open.

NHL 24 World Championship - Events, qualification and format

This season is split into two regional championships -- the North American Championship and the European Championship, which will lead up to the EA Sports NHL24 World Championship final event. The total prize pool is $150,000.

The North American Championship will feature three qualification methods. The EA Sports NHL Club Championship will see the top two players from each club (32 clubs) qualify, and the timing for each club differs. The NHL ALL-Star Open qualification event runs from Jan 11 to Jan 20, with the top four players advancing.

Finally, the Online Open Play Leaderboard runs from Feb 22 to Feb 25, with the top 56 players moving on. These 124 qualified players will then battle in a single elimination bracket down to a final eight players, which will be divided into two groups for the regional final.

The winner and runner-up will qualify for the EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship.

In the European Championship, there are also three ways to qualify. The European New Year's Open qualification runs from Jan 4 to Jan 7, with four players advancing.

The European Chel Showdown runs from Jan 18 to Jan 28, with four players qualifying. The European Online Open Play runs from Feb 8 to Feb 11, with the top 120 players advancing to the Championship.

The 126 qualified players will also fight through a single elimination bracket to a final of eight players, divided into two groups for the regional final. Here, the champion and runner-up will qualify for the EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship.

The EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship

At the World Championship, the North American and European champions will advance directly to the semi-finals. The regional finalists and top North American players will compete in a round-robin format, which will determine the other two semi-final spots.

The winners of the semi-finals will face off in a best-of-three final to crown the EA Sports NHL 24 World Champion.