What is EBUG in Hockey? All you need to know about key NHL terminology

In hockey, where unpredictability reigns supreme, terms like EBUG have become part of the essential vocabulary. As former star goalie Tuukka Rask recently joined the Boston Bruins for a practice session amid goaltending challenges, fans question the significance of EBUG.

Let's understand this key hockey terminology and explore its role in the league.

What is an EBUG?

EBUG stands for Emergency Backup Goaltender. They are non-professional players unpaid by the team for playing. Contrary to the players on a team's official roster, an EBUG is not formally enlisted in the squad. However, they attend all home games, occasionally participating in team practices. The primary purpose of an EBUG is to be on standby in case either team faces a goaltending crisis due to injuries, illness or other unforeseen circumstances.

Recently, Alexander, a designated EBUG, stepped into the limelight for the Toronto Maple Leafs when Matt Murray and Calle Jarnkrok were sidelined. The EBUG role is often filled by individuals with past goaltending experience, allowing them to participate in the game if needed.

The evolution of the EBUG rule

The NHL's EBUG rule emerged as a critical addition. It answered the league's mandate for teams to dress two goaltenders for each game starting in the 1956-57 season. Even with two goalies available, the unpredictable nature of goaltender injuries allowed the introduction of the EBUG rule.

As per Rule 5.3 of the NHL rulebook, every team must designate an emergency backup goalie for each home game. This individual must be fully dressed and prepared to enter the game at a moment's notice. The rule also prohibits skaters from donning goalie equipment unless both regular netminders are unavailable, ensuring that specialized equipment is used judiciously.

When does an EBUG hit the ice?

An EBUG's crucial moment arrives when a team's primary goaltenders are unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances like suspension or simultaneous injuries. In such cases, the team can opt for an "emergency recall," bringing up a netminder from their minor-league affiliates.

This provision allows teams to surpass the standard 23-man active roster limit twice a season, acknowledging the exceptional nature of the situation. The EBUG is ready to uphold the team's defensive fortifications and maintain the strategic balance, even in misfortune.

Tuukka Rask's practice session with the Boston Bruins highlights the EBUG is indispensable in the NHL.

History of EBUG in the NHL

EBUG Date Team Opponent Jorge Alves Dec. 31, 2016 Hurricanes Lightning Scott Foster March 29, 2018 Blackhawks Jets David Ayres Feb. 22, 2020 Hurricanes Maple Leafs Thomas Hodges April 29, 2022 Ducks Stars Matt Berlin Jan. 28, 2023 Oilers Blackhawks Jett Alexander April 8, 2023 Maple Leafs Canadiens