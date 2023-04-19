What is Eeli Tolvanen's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Seattle Kraken winger

Eeli Tolvanen, the 23-year-old left wing of the Seattle Kraken, has had an impressive start to his NHL career. Drafted 30th overall in the first round of the 2017 entry draft by the Nashville Predators, Tolvanen has signed two contracts worth a total value of $13,787,500. His current contract with the Kraken has a salary of $1,450,000 and a cap hit of $1,450,000 for the 2022-23 season, with him being a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Over his career spanning five seasons (with at least one NHL game played), Tolvanen has accumulated a total of 78 points in 183 games, with an additional playoff point in seven games. He has shown great potential and skill on the ice, with a knack for scoring goals.

Tolvanen's first-period goal in the Kraken's recent game against the Colorado Avalanche on April 18, 2023 was the first Stanley Cup playoff goal for the Kraken franchise. The goal was also Tolvanen's second career playoff goal, with his first coming against the Avalanche on May 7, 2022.

Eeli Tolvanen's goal was crucial for the Kraken, as they went on to take a 3-1 lead. His ability to step up in big moments and make game-changing plays is what makes him a valuable asset to the Kraken roster.

Eeli Tolvanen's NHL career so far

Eeli Tolvanen began his professional hockey career with Espoo in Finland's Jr. A league during the 2014-15 season. He then moved to North America to further his development and played for Sioux City in the United States Hockey League, where he scored 17 goals in 49 games in 2015-16 and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team. Tolvanen increased his goal total to 30 in 53 games the following season, earning First All-Star Team honors.

Tolvanen also represented Finland at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he scored seven goals in seven games and helped lead his team to a gold medal.

The Nashville Predators selected Tolvanen in the first round (No. 30) of the 2017 NHL Draft, and he played in the Kontinental Hockey League with Jokerit during the 2017-18 season. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on March 29, 2018, and made his NHL debut three days later. Tolvanen represented Finland at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and was named to the Olympic All-Star team, despite Finland finishing sixth.

On December 12, 2022, Eeli Tolvanen was claimed off waivers from the Predators by the Seattle Kraken, where he continues to showcase his skills on the ice.

