What is Erik Karlsson's salary? Exploring the contract details of the San Jose Sharks star

Erik Karlsson is a Swedish defenseman who plays for the San Jose Sharks. He was drafted 15th overall in the first round of the 2008 NHL entry draft by the Senators.

On September 13th, 2018, the San Jose Sharks traded with the Senators, taking Karlsson and Francis Perron while giving away Chris Tierney, Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan Demelo, and Josh Norris. Erik Karlsson signed an 8-year contract worth $92 million with the San Jose Sharks on June 17th, 2019.

The hockey star's contract has a cap hit of $11.5 million and his AAV is $11.5 million. The Sharks have offered the right defenseman a base salary of $2 million and a minors salary of $12 million. The Swedish hockey professional also earned a signing bonus of $10 million in the 2022-23 season.

Karlsson has the prospect of becoming the UFA of the San Jose Sharks by the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 37.

Erik Karlsson's contract details of Ottawa Senators

Before getting traded to the Sharks, Karlsson leveled up his skill set with the Ottawa Senators from 2009 to 2019. On May 7, 2009, he signed a $3.9 million 3-year contract with the Senators.

His cap hit and AAV were $1.3 million and $874,000, respectively, while his base salary and minors salary were $787,500 and $65,000, respectively.

Later, on June 19, 2012, Erik Karlsson signed an extended contract of 7 years worth $6.5 million with the Senators. The current Sharks star's cap hit and the AAV were $6.5 million each. He managed a base salary of $4 million and a minors salary of $3 million.

Throughout the 14 seasons of Karlsson's hockey career, with at least one NHL GP, he has proven his true potential and excellent grip over the puck with 760 points in 918 GP and 53 playoffs in 67 GP.

Erik Karlsson became one of the rarest defensemen to score a hat trick for the first time in NHL San Jose Sharks' history. Yet the team went down in a 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

In the initial stages of the 2022-23 season, he scored assists to support the Sharks in reaching the top in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Karlsson's proper understanding of the ice, adequate balance, and equal potential led him to win millions of hearts over the years.

