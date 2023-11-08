What is the fastest NHL goal scored in 2023/24?

Pat Maroon, the hard-hitting forward for the Minnesota Wild, made a significant mark on the 2023-24 NHL season by scoring the fastest goal of the season tonight. In a mere 19 seconds, Maroon found the back of the net against the New York Islanders, setting a new record for the quickest goal to start any NHL game this season.

Pat Maroon's lightning-fast goal was not only an individual accomplishment but also a historical milestone for the Minnesota Wild. It marked the 10th instance in the team's history that a player managed to score within the opening 20 seconds of a game. The last time such a feat occurred was on April 24, 2021, when Ryan Suter managed to find the back of the net just 19 seconds into a game.

The competition for the title of the fastest goal scored in NHL history is fierce, with several players sharing the honor of the quickest start to a period. At present, three players hold the record for scoring a goal just four seconds into a period: Claude Provost, Denis Savard and James Van Riemsdyk, who tied the record for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013-14. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the incredible speed and precision that these players possess.

When it comes to the fastest goal scored to begin a game, that title remains contested at five seconds, with several notable players sharing the spotlight: Marlyn Phillips, Doug Smail, Bryan Trottier and Alexander Mogilny have all managed to light the lamp within the blink of an eye, showcasing their exceptional skills and the element of surprise that can disrupt opposing teams right from the opening faceoff.

Pat Maroon's lightning-quick goal tonight not only thrilled Wild fans but also added his name to the list of players who have left an indelible mark on the league's history.

The Minnesota Wild are currently looking to rebound from a multi-game losing streak that has seen them drop out of the playoff race in the NHL's Central Division. If the Wild want to make a bigger impact in the early NHL playoff race, they'll need more depth scoring, and more goals from a player like Pat Maroon will certainly help.