What is Florida Panthers' goal song for 2023? All you need to know about team's new tune for this NHL season

The Florida Panthers have been making headlines both on and off the ice, and their latest announcement on their goal song for the 2023-24 NHL season has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Collaborating with acclaimed Brazilian EDM producer and DJ Öwnboss, the Panthers unveiled their fresh goal song, "Move Your Body," created exclusively for the team.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad adopted Öwnboss' "Move Your Body," replacing "Sweetness" by Jimmy Eat World as Florida's long-standing goal song.

The song premiered at the Panthers home opener at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, on Thursday, Oct 19, 2023. On Friday, Oct 20, THN Florida was given an exclusive listening session of this tune.

Discover the Florida Panthers 2023-24 NHL season goal song

When the Panthers decided to introduce a new goal song, "Move Your Body," their aim was to create an original tune that would inspire fan engagement.

After extensive research, they enlisted electronic dance music producer DJ Öwnboss, who headlined Florida's Catz B Side concert in March 2023.

He incorporated a portion of his track "Move Your Body" into the custom goal song, reflecting South Florida's vibrant culture.

As the Florida Panthers aim to make a significant impact in the 2023 NHL Season, choosing a new goal song marks the beginning of an exciting journey.

With the introduction of this unique goal song, the Florida Panthers now join the ranks of teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Detroit Red Wings, all of which have their distinctive goal songs.