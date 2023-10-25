"What a fumble": Connor Bedard's disallowed goal leaves Ryan Whitney unimpressed

Should Connor Bedard's goal have been disallowed? During the NHL's Frozen Frenzy event, a hockey-themed extravaganza brought to life by ESPN, fans were treated to a thrilling showcase of talent from around the league.

However, one particular incident, involving a disallowed goal by the highly-touted Connor Bedard, sparked a passionate reaction from former NHL player and Spittin Chiclets co-host, Ryan Whitney.

After a video review, Bedard's goal was ruled as being offside, prompting the officials to disallow it. This decision did not sit well with the fans, and it certainly did not go unnoticed by Ryan Whitney.

He wrote:

"Bedard no goal is a disgrace."

Taking to Twitter, Whitney was candid about his disappointment regarding the offside call that nullified Bedard's goal. He questioned the decision and expressed his frustration, labeling it a "fumble."

"He scores a beauty with a sick celebration," Whitney said. "ESPN Frozen Frenzy. 16 teams, 16 games, 32 teams, Frozen frenzy. Bedard. The guy, the poster boy, the new guy, snipe sick and they take it away. They take it away on that offside call. I don't even know who makes that call, but whoever it was, what a fumble. What an absolute fumble."

Whitney also voiced his thoughts on the matter, emphasizing the significance of showcasing stars like Bedard. He applauded the NHL's efforts to highlight young talents and build excitement around promising players like Bedard. Whitney's tweet encapsulated his enthusiasm for the Frozen Frenzy event and its goal of putting the spotlight on emerging stars.

"We got games everywhere, goals, everywhere," he said. "We got Bedard, we're showcasing Bedard. It's the Bedard show. We got Connor Bedard here, Connor Bedard there. I love it. Amazing talent. I actually think it makes sense. Get the stars out there. This kid is the next one. Get him out there."

All about Connor Bedard's disallowed goal

The moment in question occurred just 14 minutes into the opening frame of the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins at the iconic United Center.

Bedard, a rising star and a highly anticipated talent, seemed to have sent the United Center into a frenzy with a power play snipe from the point. The crowd erupted with excitement, believing they had witnessed a brilliant goal, but their celebration was short-lived as the officials ruled it offside.

While the disallowed goal might have been a tough pill to swallow for fans, it serves as a testament to the league's commitment to upholding its rules, even when it involves promising stars like Bedard.