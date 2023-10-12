"What a fumble by Sabres" - NHL fans react to astronomical fee dished out by Buffalo for Owen Power contract extension

The Buffalo Sabres surprised their fans when they took to Twitter to announce a contract extension for young defenseman Owen Power. The post read,

"OP'S IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL‼️ We have signed defenseman Owen Power to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $8.35 million."

They signed Owen Power to a seven-year deal with an average annual salary of $8.35 million. The announcement didn't go unnoticed by NHL fans, and they started sharing their thoughts on this significant deal.

One fan couldn't help but express their surprise, exclaiming:

"What a fumble by the Sabres lol."

Another fan offered a perspective that focused not on the player but on the broader context of NHL contracts. He said,

"I don’t think this is bad for Buffalo. But their fan base yipped Ottawa for Sanderson…. So take it back right now."

The third comment was more straightforward, exclaiming,

"Holy overpay"

The final fan comment takes a cautious approach, stating,

"8 mil for a player who hasn’t even proved himself yet."

Some fans view this as a fumble and an overpay, while others took a measured stance, highlighting the irony of Buffalo's past criticisms and the need for the young defenseman to prove himself on the ice.

Owen Power contract: Breakdown of Sabres star's new extension

The Buffalo Sabres have been working diligently to secure the future of their defensive core, recently finalizing a significant contract extension with Owen Power, their young star defenseman. The deal, inked on October 11, 2023, spans seven years and carries a total value of $58,450,000, reflecting a cap hit of $8,350,000.

The timing of the agreement is noteworthy as it was reached just a day before the Sabres were set to kick off their season by hosting the New York Rangers.

Owen Power's journey to the Sabres began in the closing weeks of the 2021-22 season, following the completion of his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. This marked a significant moment as Power, hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, became the first U.S. college player to be selected as the top overall pick in the NHL draft since Erik Johnson in 2006.

In his debut season, Power made quite an impression by leading all NHL rookie defensemen in points with 35, including four goals and 31 assists. His combination of imposing size, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 220 pounds, along with impressive skating skills, aligns perfectly with the Sabres' strategy of involving defensemen in offensive rushes.

This new contract will only take effect once Power's current three-year rookie deal concludes at the end of this season.