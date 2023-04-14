What is Gabriel Landeskog's salary? Exploring the contract details of Colorado Avalanche's captain

Gabriel Landeskog initiated his hockey career as a rookie player in 2009 for the Djurgardens. From debuting in Elitserien on February 21, 2009, against Brynas IF, to winning the latest match against the Winnipeg Jets by 4-2, the Swedish Avalanche center has increased expectations among hockey fans.

Landeskog signed an eight-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche for $56 million on July 27, 2021. His average annual salary (AAV) is $7 million, but the contract includes a signing bonus of $1 million overall.

This brings his salary cap hit to $7 million, with $7.5 million as his base salary and minors salary, respectively. Throughout 11 seasons, Landeskog has $105 million in career earnings for three contracts.

It's worth noting that his contract also includes an entire no-movement clause, which means that he cannot be traded or sent to minors without his consent. By the end of the 2028-29 season, Gabriel Landeskog will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) when he turns 36.

Soon after becoming the youngest player in Djurgarden, Gabriel Landeskog was selected by the Kitchener Rangers in the 2009-2010 season of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he got into the spotlight for leading the team to the conference finals with the third highest score in points and goals.

Despite all efforts, they lost the match to Windsor, but Landeskog stole the show by being third overall and the highest-scoring rookie.

He ended his junior hockey career as the team captain of the Rangers for the 2010-2011 season when he led the team with 37 goals despite having an ankle injury.

Gabriel Landeskog moves out of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The critical center of the Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog, underwent knee surgery in the 2021-22 season. He was kept out of the game despite being the leading-goal scorer until he made a dashing return right before the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Landeskog threw an outstanding performance in the first 14 playoffs with 8 goals and 6 assists, leading the team to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the final conference.

With Landeskog’s heroic efforts, the Avalanche beat the two-time defending champion, Tampa Bay Lightning, to win the 2022 Stanley Cup. After a magnificent win, He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, keeping him out for 12 weeks.

However, on April 13, 2023, Landeskog called himself off from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs entirely, making the Avalanche upset.

