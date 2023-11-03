What is the most goals scored by one team in an NHL game? Revisiting longstanding 103-year-old league record

In the highly competitive NHL league, one of the highly anticipated and exhilarating events that fans often eagerly anticipate is witnessing how many goals will be scored in a single game.

While goals are certainly a common occurrence in the NHL, some games stand out from the rest due to the sheer number of goals scored. Among the various National Hockey League records set and broken over the years, one that never fails to pique interest is the record for the most goals scored in a single game.

The Montreal Canadiens currently hold the record for the most goals scored by a team in a single NHL game. On March 3, 1920, the 24-time Stanley Cup champions accomplished this feat while playing against the Quebec Bulldogs.

In that game, the Canadiens scored 16 goals. In comparison, the Bulldogs scored only three goals, resulting in the Habs' 16-3 victory.

Two teams in the National Hockey League have scored 15 goals, while five teams have won by scoring 14 goals in a game.

In the 2021-22 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score the most goals by a team in a single NHL game. They achieved this feat during an 11-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Only two of the 18 Penguins skaters failed to record a point in the game. Notably, the Penguins have also scored 12 goals twice in the past against the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Which team has scored the most goals in a single NHL playoff game?

The Edmonton Oilers hold the record for scoring the most goals in a single playoff game. They achieved this feat during Game 2 of the 1987 Stanley Cup playoff series against the LA Kings.

The Oilers scored 13 goals in that contest. In comparison, the Kings managed to score only three. The Oilers were a dominant team in the 1980s, known for their offensive firepower. During that time, the Oilers won five Stanley Cups and established one of the greatest dynasties in the league.