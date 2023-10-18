What is a Gordie Howe hat trick? Exploring the stupendous feat an NHL player can achieve

A "Gordie Howe hat trick" is a term used in the NHL to describe a rare feat accomplished by a player during a game.

The term is named after hockey legend Gordie Howe, who was widely known for his physicality, scoring prowess, and incredible playmaking abilities. He was an all-around player and, this is one of the reasons why it is named after him.

Notably, Mr. Hockey only accomplished it twice in his career, both against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in 1953 and 1954. To achieve it, an NHL player must accomplish three specific feats during a single game: scoring a goal, recording a goal assist, and being involved in a fight.

Who was the first player to accomplish a Gordie Howe hat trick?

The hockey world witnessed the first-ever "Gordie Howe hat trick" on December 26, 1917, when Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Cameron achieved the feat while playing for the Toronto Arenas against the Montreal Canadiens. The Arenas won the game 7-5.

Notably, this one-of-a-kind achievement, though, is not limited to a single player, as there are also double and triple hattricks. A double Howe hat trick occurs when two players from each team score a goal, record an assist, or are involved in a fight.

In addition, there have been only three instances of a 'double Howe hat trick' in NHL history, as this feat is very rare. Notably, there's also a 'Triple Howe hat trick' that only occurred once in NHL history.

In 1992, in a Buffalo Sabres game against the New York Islanders, Benoit Hogue, Tom Fitzgerald, and Wayne Presley ended the contest by accomplishing a "Triple Howe hat trick." All three players recorded a goal, assists, and a fight.

The record for the "Gordie Howe hat trick" belongs to Rick Tocchet, who is the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet recorded 18 Howe hat tricks during his playing career. Meanwhile, Joe Thornton, the former Boston Bruins' No. 1 pick, is the current active player with the most "Gordie Howe hat trick" at five.