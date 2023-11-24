What happened to Andy Moog? Insider reveals devastating update on legendary Oilers goalie's health

In a somber update on the health of former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Andy Moog, NHL insider Jim Matheson took to social media to share distressing news about the legendary player's battle with cancer.

Matheson, a reputable source in the hockey community, posted on X, expressing his condolences and support for Moog, who is facing a health challenge at the age of 63. He tweeted:

"So sorry to hear former Oiler goalie Andy Moog, who fashioned one of great hockey stories in stunning 1981 playoff win over Canadiens, has cancer at 63. I am pulling for the Cup champion in his battle as is everybody in hockey community"

Moog, hailing from Penticton, BC, embarked on his professional hockey career with the Edmonton Oilers in 1980. His early years in the league were marked by remarkable achievements, and he quickly became a crucial part of the Oilers' formidable lineup. However, it was in the stunning 1981 playoff victory over the Montreal Canadiens that Moog etched his name into hockey history.

The heartbreaking revelation of Moog's battle with cancer has shocked the tight-knit hockey community. During his tenure with the Edmonton Oilers, Moog played a pivotal role in the team's dynasty, sharing the ice with legendary figures such as Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky. Together, they formed a formidable lineup that secured three Stanley Cup championships for the Oilers in 1984, 1985, and 1987.

A look at Andy Moog’s NHL career

Andy Moog, a former ice hockey goaltender, began his journey from minor hockey in Penticton, progressing through the B.C. Junior Hockey League and earning recognition as a WHL all-star with the Billings Bighorns in 1979–80.

Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 1980, he initially spent time in the minors but seized the opportunity due to injuries, notably shining in a three-game first-round sweep in 1980.

Moog faced competition with Grant Fuhr in subsequent years but was part of the Oilers' journey to the 1984 Stanley Cup Finals, clinching the victory after Fuhr's injury. In 1987, he left for the Calgary Winter Olympics, refusing a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Traded to the Boston Bruins in 1988, Moog shared goaltending duties, reaching the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals.

His tenure with the Bruins included notable victories against the Canadiens but ended with a sweep by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1992 Conference Finals. Despite a challenging 1992–93 season, Moog rebounded, securing the Adams Division title.

Andy Moog was traded to the Dallas Stars in 1993. A brief stint with the Montreal Canadiens followed in 1997–98 before retiring.

Post-playing, Moog took on coaching roles and became an on-air analyst for Fox Sports Southwest during Dallas Stars games. His impactful career saw four All-Star appearances.

Moog had a record 372-209-88 with a goals against average of 3.14 and .891 save percentage in 713 games.