What happened to Barry Melrose? NHL world receives concerning health update on ESPN broadcaster

In a dark turn of events, the hockey world was hit with distressing news as veteran ESPN broadcaster Barry Melrose faced a challenging health diagnosis.

Today, October 10, 2023, it was announced that Melrose would be stepping away from his broadcasting duties to confront a challenging diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The news has left the hockey community saddened and concerned for the beloved broadcaster.

The announcement came via a heartfelt tweet from fellow ESPN colleague John Buccigross, a respected American sports commentator. The news was accompanied by a touching video featuring Wayne Gretzky, a true legend of the sport, who voiced his support and admiration for Melrose.

Buccigross's tweet read,

"NEWS: Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor-sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I'll miss him. Wayne Gretzky on a life dedicated to hockey."

The video featuring Gretzky and his appreciation for Melrose touched deep for fans. Gretzky expressed his deep respect and affection for Melrose, referring to him as a friend and former coach. Gretzky's words were,

"My friend and former coach, Barry Melrose, He's bigger than any team. For decades, he's been suiting up for the game, the sport and hockey."

The video also included a throwback clip of Gretzky, where he expressed his enjoyment of playing for Barry. In it he said,

"As I said a thousand times, I enjoy playing for Barry."

He respected Melrose more than anything, making his support genuine.

More on Barry Melrose's journey in the world of hockey

Melrose started as a defenseman with the Kamloops Chiefs in 1974 and had an NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, playing 300 games with ten goals, 23 assists and 728 penalty minutes.

Melrose transitioned from playing to coaching, achieving notable success with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Adirondack Red Wings and leading the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals.

He became a respected commentator and NHL analyst at ESPN. Briefly returning to coaching with the Tampa Bay Lightning in June 2008, he later resumed his broadcasting career with ESPN in January 2009. In September 2011, he joined the NHL Network as a contributor.