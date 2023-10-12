What happened to Brock Boeser's dad? All we know about Canucks center's father's battle with ailing disease

Fans remember the life and legacy of Duke Boeser, the father of Vancouver Canucks center Brock Boeser. Duke sadly passed away last year at the age of 61. His memory continues to live on, as his strength, courage, and positivity left an indelible mark on the Canucks family and the entire hockey community.

Duke Boeser faced a series of health challenges during his life. He courageously battled onset dementia and Parkinson's Disease, a diagnosis he received in 2010. Additionally, Duke fought a long and arduous battle with lung cancer, which made a return in 2020. Notably, he survived a pulmonary embolism during his recovery from cancer treatment, a testament to his unwavering resilience.

Duke Boeser's connection with the Vancouver Canucks ran deep. During the 2016-17 season, he had the unique privilege of reading out the starting lineup, endearing himself to both players and fans. His unwavering positivity and spirit were a source of inspiration and motivation to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The Canucks, in an official statement, extended their heartfelt condolences to Duke's family, including Brock, Laurie (Brock's mother), Jessica, and Paul. As this allows us to reflect on Duke's life, we remember a man whose legacy continues to impact and inspire.

Brock Boeser's Four-Goal Spectacle

Brock Boeser's journey has been marked by physical and emotional obstacles, from wonky wrists to trade rumors. But as the new NHL season began, he was determined to start fresh, unburdened by injuries or excuses.

In the season opener against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena, Boeser's commitment bore fruit. He netted an astonishing four goals in an 8-1 victory, showcasing a blend of skill, positioning, and a touch of good fortune. It was a night that held profound significance for Boeser, given the trials he endured in the past year.

Last season, Boeser pledged to score 30 goals, only to be hindered by a hand injury and a slow start. However, he persevered, finishing with 55 points in 74 games, just one short of his career best.

Brock Boeser also revealed his work with a life coach to regain his mental edge and rediscover his hockey swagger. It's a testament to the importance of a strong mental game in a demanding sport.

The Canucks faced adversity with injuries to key players but rose to the challenge, embracing the opportunity to shine against formidable opponents like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Their resilience was rewarded with a stunning win, led by Brock Boeser's unforgettable four-goal performance, a moment that marked a powerful step in his journey.