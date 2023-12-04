What happened to Cale Makar? Aves HC provides latest update on defenseman

The Colorado Avalanche will be without their star defenseman, Cale Makar, for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Kings reportedly due to a lower body injury. Makar, a key player for the Avalanche, has been a standout performer this season, accumulating an impressive 34 points in just 23 games and establishing himself as one of the leading contenders for the Norris Trophy.

The absence of Makar comes after a puzzling development in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Despite playing a significant 25 minutes on the ice, Makar was notably absent in the final two minutes of regulation and during overtime. Coach Jared Bednar addressed the situation in a post-game press conference in Anaheim, sharing that Makar is "dealing with something" and was unable to continue playing towards the end of the game.

Addressing Makar's availability for the Kings game, Bednar said:

"He's out. Out tonight. That's all I know for now"

Makar's importance to the team cannot be overstated. Not only does he contribute significantly offensively, but he also plays a crucial role on both the power play and penalty kill units. Averaging an impressive 24 minutes and 28 seconds of ice time per game, Makar's absence leaves a significant void in the Avalanche's defensive lineup.

Coach Bednar did not disclose the severity of Cale Makar's injury, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the extent of the setback. The longer Makar remains sidelined, the more challenging it becomes for the Avalanche, as they rely heavily on his skills and leadership on the ice.

Cale Makar to Miss Sunday's Game: Avalanche Defense Faces Uphill Battle

In Cale Makar's absence, the defensive responsibilities will likely fall on the shoulders of Devon Toews and Bowen Byram, who are expected to see increased ice time against the Los Angeles Kings. Both defensemen showcased their offensive capabilities in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks by scoring crucial goals.

Adding to the Avalanche's defensive woes, they are already without Samuel Girard, who entered the NHL/NHLPA program on November 24. Caleb Jones has been filling in for Girard, and with Makar out, rookie defenseman Sam Malinski is set to enter the lineup for his second NHL game. Malinski made his debut on November 13, playing 12 minutes in a victory against the Seattle Kraken and has shown promise with nine points in 17 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles.

As the Avalanche face the challenge of navigating through Makar's absence, the depth of their defensive lineup will be put to the test. Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on Cale Makar's condition and hoping for a swift recovery for the talented defenseman.