What happened to Charlie McAvoy? Why did Boston Bruins defenseman exit game against Devils?

In the recent game against the New Jersey Devils, the Boston Bruins faced a moment of collective anxiety as their top defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, left the game with just 3:43 remaining on the clock in the third period. The pivotal play unfolded when McAvoy crashed hard into the net in a courageous attempt to thwart a shorthanded bid by the Devils.

The collision with goaltender Linus Ullmark left McAvoy visibly hurting, and he required assistance to leave the ice. The concern heightened as it appeared to be a left leg injury that prompted his departure from the game.

Expand Tweet

Bruins fans were left holding their breath, worried about the fate of their No. 1 defenseman. The impact of McAvoy's absence was palpable, but despite the setback, the Boston Bruins rallied to secure a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Coach Montgomery provided some relief to the Boston Bruins and their fans regarding the status of Charlie McAvoy. Montgomery reassured everyone that McAvoy is "fine." Reports indicate that McAvoy is up and about, walking around in the locker room, alleviating initial concerns about the severity of the injury.

Expand Tweet