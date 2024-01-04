What happened to Christian Dvorak? Habs receive devastating injury update on forward

The Montreal Canadiens received a devastating blow as forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the NHL season due to a torn pectoral muscle. The team announced on Thursday that the 27-year-old center is scheduled for surgery to address the significant injury on Friday.

"The #habs announce that Christian Dvorak is done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. He's due to have surgery tomorrow."

Christian Dvorak's absence will be felt by the Canadiens, who have leaned on him for offensive contributions. In 25 games this season, Dvorak managed to tally three goals and seven points. This marked his third season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.

Originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Dvorak debuted for Arizona during the 2016–17 season. Ahead of the 2019–20 season, he signed a six-year, $26.7 million contract with the Coyotes before joining the Canadiens.

As Christian Dvorak is set to undergo surgery, the Canadiens will have to navigate the rest of the season without him.

In 302 NHL games, the 27-year-old center has accumulated 91 goals and 214 points. With surgery on the horizon, the emphasis is now on Dvorak's rehabilitation.

Canadiens' 4-3 victory over Stars in Christian Dvorak's absence

The Montreal Canadiens clinched a hard-fought 4-3 victory against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Kaiden Guhle (one goal) and Jordan Harris (one goal and one assist) contributed to the win, while Sam Montembeault made 30 saves. With a goal and an assist, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield also found the net for the Canadiens, concluding a challenging seven-game road stretch with a 3-3-1 record.

Despite Dallas scoring the fastest opening goal of their season within 11 seconds, Montreal responded strongly. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, and Jason Robertson tallied goals for the Stars, but their six-game home winning streak came to an end. Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves for Dallas.

Benn's early goal was countered by Suzuki and Guhle, with the latter breaking a 17-game goalless streak. Harris added his first goal of the season, providing the Canadiens with a two-goal lead.

Cole Caufield, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, sealed the victory in the third period with a power-play goal. Despite a season-low 18 shots, Montreal won, with Suzuki demonstrating consistency with 13 points in his last 11 games.