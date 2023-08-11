What happened to Daniel Sprong? Red Wings player accused of assaulting IndyCar driver Zach Claman DeMelo

In a recent turn of events, Daniel Sprong, the newly signed winger for the Detroit Red Wings, may face a turbulent time as recent shocking news has surfaced. A former IndyCar series driver, Zach Claman DeMelo has accused the winger of assaulting him at a night club during a Grand Prix weekend.

DeMelo took to Instagram to report the incident. According to DeMelo, he was assaulted by Sprong in a Grand Prix weekend nightclub where Sprong grabbed him by the neck and was pinned against the wall.

The scuffle between the two became so heated that they had to be separated. And just when Zach thought that the situation is under control, the Red Wings winger, Sprong rushed back and launched a sucker hit straight in the face.

According to DeMelo, he not only endured dental trauma but was left with a lingering concussion.

Zach Claman DeMelo on his Instagram

The visuals shared by Claman DeMelo are quite frightening, and if the accusations are proven true, the Detroit Red Wings winger, Daniel Sprong, could be in serious trouble.

Daniel Sprong's Detroit Red Wings contract details

On July 1, 2023, the Red Wings inked Daniel Sprong to a one-year worth $2 million contract, in free agency.

Sprong was drafted 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 draft and has been in the league for the past seven years. After playing for three seasons with the Penguins, Sprong was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, where he played for two seasons.

The 26-year-old winger also had stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals. In the 2022-23 season with the Seattle Kraken, Daniel Sprong recorded a career-high campaign, with 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 66 games.

Overall, Sprong has appeared in 268 NHL career games, garnering 116 points through 67 goals and 49 assists. As the Detroit Red Wings prepare for the upcoming season, the team has found itself in the thick of a worrying period involving Sprong.

As of now, neither the player nor the Red Wings have issued any comments on the matter.