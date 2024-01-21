What happened to Dillon Dube? Understanding Flames skater's reasons for leave

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team to prioritize his mental health, the organization announced on Sunday. In an official statement, the Flames expressed their support for Dube's decision and emphasized respecting his privacy during this challenging time.

"Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he attends to his mental health," the team said. "Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during this period."

This move sheds light on the increasing recognition of mental health challenges faced by athletes, emphasizing that even professional athletes are not immune to the pressures and stresses that can impact mental well-being.

The Flames’ decision to give Dube the time and space to address his mental health is progress towards recognizing the value of mental well-being among sportspersons.

The 25-year-old forward, who has been with the Flames for his entire six-year career, was selected by the team in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft. Dube has been a consistent presence on the ice, contributing three goals and four assists in 43 games during the current season. Dube's impressive track record, with 18 goals in each of the previous two campaigns, showcases his on-ice talent.

As fans await updates on Dube's situation, it is crucial for the community to heed the Flames' request to respect his privacy.

A look at Dillon Dube's NHL career

Following his selection in the first round of the 2013 WHL Bantam draft, Dillon Dube’s NHL journey started with the Kelowna Rockets. He impressed with the Rockets, and then, in March 2017, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

During the 2017-18 season, Dube became an alternative captain for the Rockets and was honored with the President’s Award for excellent achievements.

Although on Injured Reserve for a short period during his 2018-19 NHL debut season, Dillon Dube bounced back to score his first NHL goal in November. His ability to bounce back was in plain sight when he continued contributing and got a call-up from the AHL affiliate in December 2018.

Dube's exceptional play did not cease in the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers, where he scored the game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

On Aug. 26, 2021, he signed a major three-year, $8.9 million deal with the Flames, thus proving his importance to the team.