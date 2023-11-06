Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • What happened to Frederik Andersen? Concerning health update emerges regarding Hurricanes goalie

What happened to Frederik Andersen? Concerning health update emerges regarding Hurricanes goalie

By Raja Chandrasekaran
Modified Nov 06, 2023 23:44 GMT
Hurricanes Rangers Hockey
What happened to Frederik Andersen? Concerning health update emerges regarding Hurricanes goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes received a significant blow to their goaltending roster as Frederik Andersen has been sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue.

In the game against the San Jose Sharks in October 2023, Andersen was struck by a shot on the mask and exited as a precautionary measure. At that moment, the Hurricanes did not disclose the exact nature of the injury but suspected it to be an upper-body concern.

Andersen's last appearance on the ice was on Nov 2, where he made 24 saves in a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Recently, the team's General Manager, Don Waddell, released an update on the injury. But did not provide a precise timeline for his return.

"During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed. There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery."

While the exact timetable for Andersen's return remains uncertain, the Hurricanes have addressed the temporary void.

Jaroslav Halak has been brought in for a tryout with the Hurricanes. The 38-year-old goalie has a career record of 295 wins, 189 losses, and 69 ties, accompanied by impressive stats like a 2.50 GAA, a .915 save percentage, and 53 shutouts in 581 NHL games, with 555 starts.

Frederik Andersen's stellar stats

Frederik Andersen proves his mettle as a goaltender while playing for one of the league's most defensively sound teams. In six games this season, he has secured a 4-1-0 record, maintaining a 2.87 GAA and a .894 save percentage. In the 2021-22 season, he exhibited exceptional performance with a 35-14-3 record, a 2.17 GAA, and a .922 save percentage in 52 matchups.

In the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the Flyers, Andersen stopped 26 out of 28 shots, extending his undefeated streak to 4-0-0, with a 3.06 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...