What happened to Frederik Andersen? Concerning health update emerges regarding Hurricanes goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes received a significant blow to their goaltending roster as Frederik Andersen has been sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue.

In the game against the San Jose Sharks in October 2023, Andersen was struck by a shot on the mask and exited as a precautionary measure. At that moment, the Hurricanes did not disclose the exact nature of the injury but suspected it to be an upper-body concern.

Andersen's last appearance on the ice was on Nov 2, where he made 24 saves in a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Recently, the team's General Manager, Don Waddell, released an update on the injury. But did not provide a precise timeline for his return.

"During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed. There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery."

Expand Tweet

While the exact timetable for Andersen's return remains uncertain, the Hurricanes have addressed the temporary void.

Jaroslav Halak has been brought in for a tryout with the Hurricanes. The 38-year-old goalie has a career record of 295 wins, 189 losses, and 69 ties, accompanied by impressive stats like a 2.50 GAA, a .915 save percentage, and 53 shutouts in 581 NHL games, with 555 starts.

Frederik Andersen's stellar stats

Frederik Andersen proves his mettle as a goaltender while playing for one of the league's most defensively sound teams. In six games this season, he has secured a 4-1-0 record, maintaining a 2.87 GAA and a .894 save percentage. In the 2021-22 season, he exhibited exceptional performance with a 35-14-3 record, a 2.17 GAA, and a .922 save percentage in 52 matchups.

In the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the Flyers, Andersen stopped 26 out of 28 shots, extending his undefeated streak to 4-0-0, with a 3.06 GAA and .888 save percentage.