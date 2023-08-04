What happened to Jake Guentzel? Penguins star set to miss season opener due to latest setback

Pittsburgh Penguins fans received some concerning news as Jake Guentzel has undergone ankle surgery and will be out of action for an extended period. The surgery, which was performed on August 2 by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics, has left Guentzel's availability in doubt.

The team has announced that he will be reevaluated in 12 weeks, which could potentially mean missing a substantial portion of the upcoming season.

Guentzel had an impressive season last year, playing in 78 games and amassing 36 goals and 37 assists. His stellar performance earned him the distinction of being named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce



That would keep him out until at least late October. Jake Guentzel underwent ankle surgery, and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.That would keep him out until at least late October. pic.twitter.com/mR6fEMCS8d

Guentzel's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he is entering the final year of his current five-year, $30 million contract with the Penguins. With his contract set to expire on July 1, 2024, the injury also has implications for Guentzel's future with the Penguins.

Kyle Dubas remarks on Jake Guentzel's injury

Penguins' President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas spoke to reporters about Jake Guentzel's injury:

"As Jake continued to increase the intensity of his preparation for the upcoming season, it was apparent that his ankle injury was not resolving in a way that was satisfactory to him or the Penguins.

"In collaboration with Jake ... his representative Ben Hankinson of Octagon Sports, the Penguins medical team led by Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine, and Dr. Coetzee. ... it was decided that surgery would be the best way to ensure Jake would be at his best in 2023-2024."

As the Penguins prepare for the upcoming season, they will keenly monitor Jake Guentzel's recovery progress and hope for a speedy return.

Throughout his eight-year stint in the NHL, Jake Guentzel has been a consistent offensive force for the Penguins. In 453 games with the team, he has netted an impressive 197 goals and dished out 217 assists. His invaluable contributions have played a significant role in Pittsburgh's success, most notably during their victorious 2017 Stanley Cup-winning campaign.

Originally drafted by the Penguins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, Guentzel has developed into a star player and a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. His incredible work ethic, offensive prowess, and ability to come up clutch in big moments have endeared him to both teammates and supporters.

A pivotal figure in the Penguins' lineup, Guentzel's absence will be sorely felt on the ice.