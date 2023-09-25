What happened to Jonathan Huberdeau? Flames winger picks up brutal knock during facing Canucks

In a preseason showdown between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks, Jonathan Huberdeau's fans witnessed an unfortunate collision. It not only saw a dominant performance by the Flames but also raised concerns about the health of one of their star players, Jonathan Huberdeau.

The game, which ended in a resounding 10-0 victory for the Flames, featured a standout performance by Matt Coronato, who notched an impressive hat trick and added an assist. It was a remarkable start to the preseason for Coronato, the Flames' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL draft.

However, amidst the excitement of the Flames' commanding win, the focus quickly shifted to Jonathan Huberdeau, who appeared to suffer an injury during the game. Eric Francis, a senior columnist and analyst with Sportsnet, reported the incident via Twitter, stating,

"Huberdeau was just hit awkwardly, got up slowly, limped off and smashed his stick on the boards as he exited the ice and went straight to the dressing room. Could be a right leg or hip issue."

The incident left fans and the Flames' organization concerned about the condition of Huberdeau, who is a key player for the team. Huberdeau, 30, is entering the first year of an eight-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in 2022, following his acquisition in a trade with the Florida Panthers.

Jonathan Huberdeau's performance last season and more

Last season, Huberdeau's performance with the Flames fell short of expectations, with his point total plummeting to 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists). This was a significant drop from his career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) during the 2021-22 season, where he finished tied for second in league scoring.

Despite his struggles last season, Huberdeau showed signs of a resurgence during the preseason game against the Canucks. He managed to score two goals, displaying his skill and playmaking abilities.

His first goal came at 8:43 of the first period, showcasing his ability to maneuver around defenders before finding the top corner of the net. His second goal, at 9:39 of the second period, resulted from a well-executed cross-ice pass from Nazem Kadri.

As the Flames look to bounce back from a challenging season, Huberdeau's performance is crucial to their success. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively is highly valued by the team.

While the Flames celebrated a dominant preseason victory, the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Huberdeau's injury looms large.