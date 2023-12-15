What happened to Juuso Valimaki? NHL, NHLPA reviewing major gap that left Coyotes player ‘unable to function’

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association are jointly investigating a troubling incident involving Arizona Coyotes player Juuso Valimaki. The Finnish defenseman reportedly faced a major gap in protocol that left him without immediate care for a severe facial injury sustained during a game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 14.

Valimaki, 25, took a devastating 93 mph slap shot to the mouth and was taken to a hospital from the American Airlines Center following a direct point shot from his fellow countryman, Jani Hakanpaa. The aftermath revealed a disconcerting oversight in the handling of Valimaki's case, prompting an investigation by the league and the players' association.

Reports said that Valimaki was taken to a Dallas hospital by ambulance after the incident. However, upon arrival at the emergency room, he was left to navigate his own care, accompanied only by his wife and a Coyotes team employee.

The hospital staff, overwhelmed with more critical trauma cases, advised Valimaki to find a local hotel and return in the morning. This direction, however, could have had dire consequences, as Valimaki was suffering from internal bleeding and a fractured bone.

It wasn't until five hours later, with the intervention of the NHLPA, that Valimaki finally received the necessary medical attention. He underwent a procedure that involved 55 stitches to close the wound, repair the fractured bone and address the loss of three teeth.

The timeline of Valimaki's injury is alarming. The severity of the situation required immediate care, but the lack of attention and the delayed response potentially put his life at risk. The NHLPA has confirmed a joint investigation with the NHL will be done into the matter. The league has not yet commented on the incident, emphasizing the sensitivity of Valimaki's private medical care.

According to Daily Faceoff, an NHLPA spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that the NHL and NHLPA are jointly investigating this matter."

Juuso Valimaki's situation has raised concerns within the Coyotes' locker room and among the players' executive board. Comparisons have been drawn, questioning whether counterparts in other major sports leagues would be treated similarly, left to advocate for their care after a severe injury.

The timeline of Juuso Valimaki's injury

Juuso Valimaki's injury unfolded rapidly after Jani Hakanpaa's shot hit him in the face just after 9 o’clock local time, three minutes into the third period. Leaving the ice immediately, he received attention from Stars doctors, who advised surgery. By 9:40 p.m., Valimaki was undergoing a CT scan at the hospital.

However, he was informed that surgery could only happen on Thursday, two days later, and was directed to find a local hotel. Contacting the NHLPA at 11 p.m., Valimaki's wife, Vilma, highlighted the lack of care. It wasn't until 1 a.m. that his wound was cleaned.

Admitted to the hospital around 2 a.m., Valimaki received 55 stitches. Delicate surgery occurred approximately 12 hours later at 2 p.m. the next day, after which he flew home to Arizona.

Despite the traumatic experience, Juuso Valimaki remarkably returned to action for the Coyotes just two weeks after the injury.