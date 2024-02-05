What happened to Lanny McDonald? NHL legend hospitalized after attending NHL All-Star Weekend

Former NHL player and Calgary Flames icon, Lanny McDonald, found himself in a life-threatening situation following the NHL All-Star Weekend. The 70-year-old hockey legend suffered a "cardiac event" at the Calgary Airport upon returning from the All-Star Game in Toronto.

McDonald said:

"It's true that that even old tough guys need some help sometimes; today, I want to extend my overwhelming gratitude to many members of our community. After spending a weekend wowed by hockey's best at the All-Star game in Toronto, I had a cardiac event after arriving back at the Calgary Airport yesterday."

Lanny McDonald, who won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989, took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience and express his gratitude to those who saved his life.

McDonald acknowledged the quick and selfless actions of two nurses who happened to be passing by at the airport. In the rush of the moment, McDonald was unable to obtain their names. He wrote:

"Two selfless nurses who were passing by to catch their own flights immediately jumped into action. In the rush of the moment, Ardell wasn't able to get their names, but we are eternally grateful for their care and action... I owe them my life."

Lanny McDonald further extended his thanks to the exceptional team of first responders from the Calgary Airport Police, Calgary Paramedics, Calgary Fire and WestJet:

"Further, to the incredible team of first responders from the Calgary Airport Police, Calgary Paramedics, Calgary Fire, and WestJet- I wish I could thank you all personally, as I know there were so many involved."

Lanny McDonald is rooting for the Chiefs

Lanny McDonald, who began his illustrious career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1973 and was later inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992, emphasized the incredible care he received at the hospital:

"They provided the highest degree of support, kindness and professionalism, and I am humbled to have been the recipient of their speed and expertise. Now here at the hospital, the amazing care continues, every nurse and doctor better than the next."

While recovering in the hospital, McDonald took a moment of humor, expressing his intention to convince the medical team to bet on the Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday. He wrote:

"Thank you for the well wishes (news travels fast!). While I hang out here as the professionals figure out next steps for the ol' ticker, I'll try to convince the team here to bet on the Chiefs next Sunday, and never stop cheering for our Flames."